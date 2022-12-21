It is not yet known if the man’s death was a direct result of the delay in receiving medical assistance, however, the NI Ambulance Service (NIAS) sets a target of no more than two hours for attending a call deemed to be ‘Category 3’.

It is known that his patient’s status was subsequently upgraded to the most serious ‘Category 1’ status but the ambulance still failed to respond within the eight minute Category 1 target.

Speaking on BBC Radio's Nolan show, NIAS assistant director Mark Cochrane said: “The incident highlights the warnings that we have been giving for some time now – that delays in ambulances responding to patients, inevitably will result in harm coming to patients.”

Mr Cochrane said the delays were largely a result of ambulances having to queue outside Emergency Departments due to a lack of beds in our hospitals.

This situation is a knock-on effect of patients fit for release not leaving the hospitals because their care packages, or place at a preferred nursing home, are available.

"Every day I am saying ‘this is as bad as I have seen it,’ Mr Cochrane added.

"These [delays] manifest in pressures on our staff as well. It is having a significant impact on their health and well-being”.

