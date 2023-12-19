Man due in court over large-scale cocaine haul hidden inside south Armagh meat shipment
A man is set to appear in court following a significant seizure of class A drugs in south Armagh.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 38-year-old has been charged with a number of offences, including possession of class A drugs, a driving offence and paying for sexual services.
He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
It follows the seizure of a large quantity of suspected cocaine concealed within boxes containing frozen meat products discovered during a search of a lorry in the Jonesborough area on December 11.
A police spokesperson said: "As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service".