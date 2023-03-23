Man from Northern Ireland charged with online child sexual offences in Australia
A 34-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been charged with online child sexual offences in Australia.
The man was charged following a joint operation between officers from Police Service of Northern Ireland and Western Australia’s Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team.
Praising the operation, C/Insp Fox of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit said: “This is an excellent example of our officers working across international borders to protect vulnerable people wherever they are, identifying and prosecuting offenders wherever they are, and contributing to our goal of keeping people safe both here and beyond.
“We will continue to work with international colleagues to prevent similar offences in future from online predators.
"The offender will be subject to sex offender restrictions if he returns to the UK.”