News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
54 minutes ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
1 hour ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
3 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
4 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Man from Northern Ireland charged with online child sexual offences in Australia

A 34-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been charged with online child sexual offences in Australia.

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:51 GMT- 1 min read

The man was charged following a joint operation between officers from Police Service of Northern Ireland and Western Australia’s Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team.

Praising the operation, C/Insp Fox of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit said: “This is an excellent example of our officers working across international borders to protect vulnerable people wherever they are, identifying and prosecuting offenders wherever they are, and contributing to our goal of keeping people safe both here and beyond.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We will continue to work with international colleagues to prevent similar offences in future from online predators.

A sad child
A sad child
A sad child
Most Popular

"The offender will be subject to sex offender restrictions if he returns to the UK.”

PSNI
PSNI
PSNI