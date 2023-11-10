All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Man gets 18-month jail sentence for involvement in Class-A drug dealing in Carrickfergus

A 41-year-old man has been sentenced at Belfast Crown Court for a number of offences as a result of an investigation by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force into drugs criminality in the Carrickfergus area.
By Adam Kula
Published 10th Nov 2023, 22:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

David Cherry was convicted of possessing criminal property and being concerned in the supply of a Class-A controlled drug – cocaine.

Commenting on the sentencing, Detective Inspector Eamonn Corrigan from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said that the charges stemmed from Saturday, August 1 2020, when detectives carried out a search of a property in the Larne Road area of Carrickfergus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A number of items were seized as a result of the search, including mobile phones,” said the officer.

Most Popular
Creative Commons image of cocaine (contributed by Valerie Everett)Creative Commons image of cocaine (contributed by Valerie Everett)
Creative Commons image of cocaine (contributed by Valerie Everett)

These were then examined, and evidence of drug dealing was uncovered.

“Mr Cherry was subsequently handed down a three-year sentence today in court,” added the officer.

“He has been ordered to serve half of his sentence in custody and the remaining 18 months on licence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The fact that Mr Cherry has been brought before the court offers reassurance that we, along with partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminal and drug-related activity.

“This remains a priority for the Paramilitary Crime Task Force and we will continue to robustly and proactively pursue those who are intent on damaging our communities.

“I would encourage anyone with information that could assist in our ongoing efforts to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”