Man gets 18-month jail sentence for involvement in Class-A drug dealing in Carrickfergus
David Cherry was convicted of possessing criminal property and being concerned in the supply of a Class-A controlled drug – cocaine.
Commenting on the sentencing, Detective Inspector Eamonn Corrigan from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said that the charges stemmed from Saturday, August 1 2020, when detectives carried out a search of a property in the Larne Road area of Carrickfergus.
“A number of items were seized as a result of the search, including mobile phones,” said the officer.
These were then examined, and evidence of drug dealing was uncovered.
“Mr Cherry was subsequently handed down a three-year sentence today in court,” added the officer.
“He has been ordered to serve half of his sentence in custody and the remaining 18 months on licence.
“The fact that Mr Cherry has been brought before the court offers reassurance that we, along with partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminal and drug-related activity.
“This remains a priority for the Paramilitary Crime Task Force and we will continue to robustly and proactively pursue those who are intent on damaging our communities.
“I would encourage anyone with information that could assist in our ongoing efforts to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”