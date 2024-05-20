Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in his 20s remains in a serious condition in hospital after he was found collapsed in Magherafelt in the early hours of today, 20th May.

In a statement, police on mobile patrol in the Moneymore Road area at around 2.15am discovered the man lying on the road, injured and unconscious.

Medical attention was given to the man by officers who alerted ambulance crews.

He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury and remains in their care.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding his injuries and would ask anyone with any information or dash-cam footage from the area at this time, to call them on 101 quoting 128 20/05/25.