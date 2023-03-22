News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
27 minutes ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
2 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
3 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
3 hours ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
18 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change

Marie Curie is leading the nation in remembering lost loved ones on National Day of Reflection (March 23)

Charity is calling on people to come together in memory of those who have died, to offer support to everyone who is grieving and to connect with each other

By Joanne Savage
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:24 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT

The National Day of Reflection is for everyone around the UK – from any time and any cause of death.

Whether sudden or expected, the death of someone close to us can be devastating.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We will all feel the pain of grief at some point in our lives.

The third National Day of Reflection organised by Marie Curie will take place tomorrow (March 23)
The third National Day of Reflection organised by Marie Curie will take place tomorrow (March 23)
The third National Day of Reflection organised by Marie Curie will take place tomorrow (March 23)
Most Popular

The last two years have reminded us how much harder grief is when you are isolated from those whom you care about and those who support you.

While life is beginning to return to normal for some people, several million people are still living with the trauma of loss, and not being able to grieve properly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This includes many children as well as adults.

Marie Curies belives that we all need to come together, in our streets, workplaces, schools and communities, as well as with the nation at large, to acknowledge this pain and support one and other.

Visit mariecurie.org.uk/dayofreflection to find out more or call the Marie Curie Support Line on 0800 090 2309 for practical and emotional support about grief and bereavement, whatever your situation.

NATIONAL DAY OF REFLECTION EVENTS

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thursday March 23

11.15am – 12.30pm The National Trust and Marie Curie have teamed up to provide two guided walks by a volunteer bereavement counsellor and a Tree of Remembrance (yellow ribbons tied on branches for lost loved ones) for family members whose loved one has died over the last year. A minute’s silence will be held at 12 noon.

Also at noon nurses and staff at Marie Curie’ hospuce in Belfast will hold a minute’s silence in memory of all those people who have died in the hospice.

Staff and pupils at Shimna College, Newcastle will also observe the minute’s silence while students will be encouraged to remember those they have lost.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

6.30pm At Belfast City Hall, Marie Curie will join the community group “Memory Stones of Love” set up by bereaved families of Covid 19 to remember all those lost during the pandemic of all illnesses and causes.

The Lord Mayor Cllr Tina Black will host at candlelight vigil at the front of City Hall at 6.30pm, and there will have be reflections from the Mayor and music from the Steven Hastings who starred in the Voice UK. A number of bereaved families will share their story of losing a loved one to Covid 19/during the pandemic. The names of those locally will be read out. As darkness falls, a minutes silence as City Hall illuminates yellow. Three nurses from Marie Curie will also attend.

Other councils such as Lisburn and Castlereagh and Mid Ulster will light up their buildings yellow over night as a mark of respect.

12 noon Friday March 24 Marie Curie’s Belfast hospice will start its new monthly Bereavement Care where bereaved people can come and informally meet others in a similar situation, supported by a social worker or bereavement counsellor.

Marie CurieBelfastMayor