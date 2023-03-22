Marie Curie is leading the nation in remembering lost loved ones on National Day of Reflection (March 23)
Charity is calling on people to come together in memory of those who have died, to offer support to everyone who is grieving and to connect with each other
The National Day of Reflection is for everyone around the UK – from any time and any cause of death.
Whether sudden or expected, the death of someone close to us can be devastating.
We will all feel the pain of grief at some point in our lives.
The last two years have reminded us how much harder grief is when you are isolated from those whom you care about and those who support you.
While life is beginning to return to normal for some people, several million people are still living with the trauma of loss, and not being able to grieve properly.
This includes many children as well as adults.
Marie Curies belives that we all need to come together, in our streets, workplaces, schools and communities, as well as with the nation at large, to acknowledge this pain and support one and other.
Visit mariecurie.org.uk/dayofreflection to find out more or call the Marie Curie Support Line on 0800 090 2309 for practical and emotional support about grief and bereavement, whatever your situation.
NATIONAL DAY OF REFLECTION EVENTS
Thursday March 23
11.15am – 12.30pm The National Trust and Marie Curie have teamed up to provide two guided walks by a volunteer bereavement counsellor and a Tree of Remembrance (yellow ribbons tied on branches for lost loved ones) for family members whose loved one has died over the last year. A minute’s silence will be held at 12 noon.
Also at noon nurses and staff at Marie Curie’ hospuce in Belfast will hold a minute’s silence in memory of all those people who have died in the hospice.
Staff and pupils at Shimna College, Newcastle will also observe the minute’s silence while students will be encouraged to remember those they have lost.
6.30pm At Belfast City Hall, Marie Curie will join the community group “Memory Stones of Love” set up by bereaved families of Covid 19 to remember all those lost during the pandemic of all illnesses and causes.
The Lord Mayor Cllr Tina Black will host at candlelight vigil at the front of City Hall at 6.30pm, and there will have be reflections from the Mayor and music from the Steven Hastings who starred in the Voice UK. A number of bereaved families will share their story of losing a loved one to Covid 19/during the pandemic. The names of those locally will be read out. As darkness falls, a minutes silence as City Hall illuminates yellow. Three nurses from Marie Curie will also attend.
Other councils such as Lisburn and Castlereagh and Mid Ulster will light up their buildings yellow over night as a mark of respect.
12 noon Friday March 24 Marie Curie’s Belfast hospice will start its new monthly Bereavement Care where bereaved people can come and informally meet others in a similar situation, supported by a social worker or bereavement counsellor.