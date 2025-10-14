Mary McAdorey who died in her home

Tributes have poured in for mother-of-two Mary McAdorey who was found dead in her home in the Old Mill Drive area of Newtownabbey on Sunday.

A 40-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday evening has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips, from the Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts are, first and foremost, with the woman’s family who are left trying to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.”

Earlier yesterday the PSNI said her death is not being treated as murder and a 40-year-old man who had been arrested was later released.

In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: “Following a post-mortem examination, the woman’s death is not being treated as murder at this time.

“Our inquiries, however, are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.”

A tribute from charity Footprints said: ‘We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Mary McAdorey, a young mother of two whose life has ended far too soon.

‘Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and especially her two children at this unimaginably difficult time.

‘Police have confirmed that a man previously arrested has been released on bail pending further investigations.

‘We know the community is grieving and searching for answers, we hope that in time, clarity and justice will come’.

And in a statement, Sinn Fein Councillor Taylor McGrann said: ‘The community is deeply saddened by the loss of Mary and my thoughts are with her family and friends at this time’.

Mr McGrann said he had known Mary from growing up in the Longlands area of north Belfast.

Meanwhile DUP councillor Matthew Brady said: “The community is deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic event.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected as they come to terms with the loss.

An online fundraiser for funeral costs for the family of Mary McAdorey which was set up yesterday has already raised more than £2,000.

