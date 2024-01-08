Over 130,000 workers in Northern Ireland could be out on strike in 10 days’ time – and here the News Letter breaks down the list.

It comes on the heels of news that Northern Ireland’s junior doctors are voting on whether or not to strike for the first time ever.

The results of that vote will not be out until mid-February, so it will be too late for them to join in the mass day of action planned by the unions for Thursday, January 18.

This has been planned since late 2023, and follows industrial unrest in Translink which led to five days without any public transport in the run-up to Christmas.

Pacemaker Press 26/04/23: Thousands of on-strike demonstrators at Belfast City Hall on Wednesday; most schools in Northern Ireland closed today due to a teaching strike over pay

At the heart of the discontent is the issue of pay, with unions complaining that the rocketing inflation rate – which peaked in November 2022 at 11.1% – has slashed the value of their members’ paypackets (it has now fallen back beneath 5%).

According to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, the umbrella body covering most (but not all) trade unions, here is the breakdown of the public sector workers who are set to strike on January 18:

• Unison – which has an NI membership of 42,075

• GMB – 9,839 (about half of whom are public sector)

• Society of Radiographers – 1,335

• National Association of Head Teachers – 761

• NIPSA – 41,206

• Royal College of Medicine – 1,322

• Unite – 34,279 (about half of whom are public sector)

• National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers – 12,853

• Irish National Teachers’ Organisation – 7,085

• Charted Society of Physiotherapists – 1,769

• Ulster Teachers’ Union – 5,378

• British Dietetic Association – 433

• Royal College of Nurses – 15,000

The latter is not affiliated to the ICTU, and nor is the British Medical Association (BMA), which announced a strike ballot of junior doctors today.

The BMA says its members want an above-inflation pay increase for 2023/24, and a commitment thereafter to a 30% rise in pay, which it says will bring their salaries back to the level they were at 15 years ago before inflation ate away at their value.

It is understood a strike by junior doctors would cover the entire NHS, including A&E and paediatrics wards.

Being a junior doctor in Northern Ireland begins upon graduation from university.Initially, it means working as a "foundation house officer" for at least two years, starting at about £27,600.

Pay then rises fast, so by your second you could be earning in excess of £35,000.

Ultimately most junior doctors choose a specialism after a couple of years.

They can then work their way up the payscale as a "special registrar" (a type of junior doctor), where the payscale maxes out at £55,700.

The next levels up from junior doctor are consultant (between £88,800 and £119,700), an associate specialist and speciality (SAS) doctor (£45,300 to £92,500), or a GP (£70,000 to £105,600).

If the doctors vote in favour of action, a full 24-hour walk-out will take place starting at 8am on March 6, ending at 8am on March 7.