Dr Arthur Cassidy has specialisms in political and celebrity psychology, has worked with such reality TV shows as Big Brother and is a regular national media contributor on his areas of expertise.

But after closely observing the former Health Secretary he is not sure Mr Hancock fully understands the implications of the direction he appears to be taking his career in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The West Suffolk MP surpassed the expectations of many by reaching the final of the ITV reality TV show, based in Australia.

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has caused huge media controversy by appearing on the I'm A Celebrity TV show.

He came behind the winner, Euro 2022 champion Jill Scott, and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner in a public vote on Sunday night.

His 21 days in the Australian jungle have seen him suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party and face intense criticism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However he also earned the respect of many with his apparent humility and by completing more Bushtucker trials than anyone else - 10 compared to Warner's nine and Scott's seven.

The MP did not shy away from being stung by a scorpion and eating the sexual organs of camel, sheep and cow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Arthur Cassidy from Portadown has offered his view on Matt Hancock's career choices.

He defended his decision to leave his constituents behind for the TV show, saying he wanted to raise awareness of dyslexia and show that politicians are human beings - and to seek "forgiveness".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Less than 18 months ago the married MP was caught on CCTV kissing his aide, now partner, Gina Coladangelo, meaning he had broken the 2m social distancing rules he directed the UK to follow.

As health secretary, he also oversaw a policy that saw elderly hospital patients, some of whom turned out to have Covid, transported into care homes where the virus spread and killed thousands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portadown psychologist Arthur Cassidy says he is not as cynical as some about the politician.

"I think the motive was quite a sincere one - 'I am going into this to show my human side'," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key factor in the story is how the MP has apparently developed the trait of "impulsivity" - but only in the past 18 months.

Dr Cassidy suggests that Gina, who he describes as "an alpha female" could have had a similar impact on him as Meghan Markle had on Prince Harry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is "very powerful" and "a highly perceptive woman who can see his vulnerability in politics".

He muses she could have suggested to the MP: ‘Why do you have to go through all this stress in politics? We can have a joint career in the media and you will be much loved and adored in the US. We can do the world tour’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However reality TV could destroy this guy down the line and I don't think, despite the political intelligence he has, that he has the foresight to understand that.

"The Americans would love him but they would manipulate him down the line. Producers would look at possibly paying him big money to go into some silly low level reality TV show."

Advertisement Hide Ad