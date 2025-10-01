McKeever Hotels and Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke launch charity partnership

L-R Eddie McKeever, Lindsay Lutton and Bridgene Keeley

McKeever Hotels has announced a new charity partnership with Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke (NICHS), pledging to support the charity’s work from today, 1st October 2025.

The family-owned hotel group will host a series of fundraising activities for its “Charity of the Year” across its six Northern Ireland properties – The Dunadry Hotel and Gardens, Dunsilly Hotel, Corr’s Corner Hotel, Adair Arms, The Lodge Hotel and newly acquired Armagh City Hotel – with colleagues and guests encouraged to get involved.

Chosen after a company-wide consultation, funds raised will help NICHS deliver vital care services, prevention programmes and support research.

The new partnership follows a hugely successful year of fundraising in 2024, during which McKeever Hotels raised over £20,000 for then Charity of the Year partner, the NI Children’s Hospice.

Initiatives such as the group’s Green Rooms campaign, where guests can forgo housekeeping, which generates a £5 donation, and the tea and coffee drive, which sees a 5p contribution made for every cup sold, played a key role in last year’s efforts and will continue throughout 2025.

These projects, along with other fundraising events, in house charity collections and volunteering opportunities, will once again encourage staff and guests to contribute to the cause.

Speaking about the partnership, Eddie McKeever, Managing Director at McKeever Hotels said:

“Supporting the communities where we live and work has always been at the heart of our family business. Partnering with Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke gives us the opportunity to make a real difference to people living with these conditions, in line with our ‘We Do More’ culture and to raise awareness among our guests and staff.

“We’ve already invested in defibrillators across all of our hotels and have trained first aid staff on hand to safeguard both visitors and colleagues, underlining our commitment to health and wellbeing in the community and this partnership is a natural extension of that. After such an incredible year fundraising for NI Children’s Hospice, we’re looking forward to building on that momentum with a new challenge that will have a lasting impact.”

Lindsay Lutton, Corporate Fundraiser at Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke commented:

“At least 400,000 people in Northern Ireland are living with a chest, heart or stroke condition and we are committed to supporting them. Almost 90% of our income comes from public donations so we rely heavily on the generosity of local businesses such as McKeever Hotels’. We are delighted to start this new partnership with McKeever Hotels, whose donations and support will help us be able to continue to help thousands of local people and families rebuild their lives.”