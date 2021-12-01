Medicine service used by 37,000 halted for new patients amid funding row, pharmacists announce

Gerard Greene, chief executive of Community Pharmacy NI, said the service is used by around 37,000 patients

Known as the Medicines Adherence Service, it involves community pharmacists putting together packs or trays of medicines for patients – many of whom are elderly or vulnerable – who need help with dosage or multiple medications each day.

It is used by around 37,000 people in Northern Ireland, according to Community Pharmacy NI (CPNI).

The organisation, which represents hundreds of local chemists across the Province, announced yesterday that pharmacists would stop taking new patients onto the service with immediate effect.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The existing 37,000 patients, however, will continue to be supported.

CPNI are calling for the service to be officially commissioned – and funded – by the Department of Health at Stormont.

Negotiations on the issue are ongoing, and in recent days an offer was put forward by the department. The decision to halt the service to new patients was taken after “pharmacy owners voted overwhelmingly” to do so.

Gerard Greene, CPNI chief executive, said: “The offer made by the department shows a complete lack of understanding of the Medicines Adherence Service and how it ensures the safe supply of medicines to patients and their carers. Pharmacists are routinely spending more and more time on this service, supporting over 37,000 patients.

“This service allows people to remain in their own homes by avoiding unnecessary hospital admissions, but can only continue if it receives the investment it desperately needs.

“It should be commissioned and paid for by the department as a core service given how much it is relied upon by patients, their families, and carers, many of whom cannot manage their medicines without this support.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: “The department is currently involved in negotiations with Community Pharmacy NI and the HSC Board and can confirm that all parties have agreed a three-year commissioning plan which, subject to funding, will begin to be delivered from April 2022. This plan includes a comprehensive adherence service which has been developed in collaboration with CPNI.