Medicine service used by 37,000 halted for new patients amid funding row, pharmacists announce
A medicine service used by tens of thousands of patients in Northern Ireland is facing the axe due to a lack of funding, a pharmacists’ group has said.
Known as the Medicines Adherence Service, it involves community pharmacists putting together packs or trays of medicines for patients – many of whom are elderly or vulnerable – who need help with dosage or multiple medications each day.
It is used by around 37,000 people in Northern Ireland, according to Community Pharmacy NI (CPNI).
The organisation, which represents hundreds of local chemists across the Province, announced yesterday that pharmacists would stop taking new patients onto the service with immediate effect.
The existing 37,000 patients, however, will continue to be supported.
CPNI are calling for the service to be officially commissioned – and funded – by the Department of Health at Stormont.
Negotiations on the issue are ongoing, and in recent days an offer was put forward by the department. The decision to halt the service to new patients was taken after “pharmacy owners voted overwhelmingly” to do so.
Gerard Greene, CPNI chief executive, said: “The offer made by the department shows a complete lack of understanding of the Medicines Adherence Service and how it ensures the safe supply of medicines to patients and their carers. Pharmacists are routinely spending more and more time on this service, supporting over 37,000 patients.
“This service allows people to remain in their own homes by avoiding unnecessary hospital admissions, but can only continue if it receives the investment it desperately needs.
“It should be commissioned and paid for by the department as a core service given how much it is relied upon by patients, their families, and carers, many of whom cannot manage their medicines without this support.”
A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: “The department is currently involved in negotiations with Community Pharmacy NI and the HSC Board and can confirm that all parties have agreed a three-year commissioning plan which, subject to funding, will begin to be delivered from April 2022. This plan includes a comprehensive adherence service which has been developed in collaboration with CPNI.
“Therefore it is disappointing that community pharmacy owners have refused an interim payment of £5 million, approximately £10,000 per pharmacy, which would have allowed support to be provided to new patients for the next four months until the fully commissioned service could be confirmed.”