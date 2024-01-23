Angela McGowan, member of the Knit and Natter group, which has been knitting boobs to help breastfeeding mums

The Knit and Natter group meets twice a week at Arc Healthy Living Centre in Irvinestown, providing an opportunity for people in the community to connect and share a passion for all things knitting.

Sharon Duncan is part of the group that helped to knit over 20 boobs that will be used as teaching aids to support breastfeeding mums.

Sharon said: “We were delighted to be able to do our bit to support breastfeeding mums. A few of the group members got together and decided to give it a go and they turned out really well. We are so pleased they will be used to show mums how to breastfeed and we hope they will also help contribute to normalising breastfeeding in society.”

The knitted boobs will be distributed to Community Infant Leads throughout the Western Health and Social Care Trust where staff will use them as a visual aid to help show mums ways to breastfeed.

Dr Hannah McCourt, Senior Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement Officer at the PHA, said: “There is a very strong link between the strength of communities and the health of the people who live within them. It’s great to see all of the hard work the Knit and Natter group have done to create these fantastic knitted boobs that will make a positive impact to breastfeeding mums in the community.

“There are a number of different breastfeeding positions, so the knitted boobs will be a great visual aid to help breastfeeding mums find a position so their baby can feed well and comfortably.

“Breastfeeding is a skill you learn over time and it can usually take a few weeks for mother and baby to get used to breastfeeding.

“Successful breastfeeding depends on the positioning and attachment of your baby to your breast. When your baby is positioned and attached correctly, they will feed well and the mum will be very comfortable.”

Nicola Burchmore, Infant Feeding Lead at the Western Health and Social Care Trust, said: “Our staff will be using the knitted breasts to demonstrate practical skills for breastfeeding such as positioning and attachment. We’ll also explore different ways to make breastfeeding more comfortable for effective feeding. They are a great teaching aid and will really help us continue to support breastfeeding mums on their journey.”

Dr McCourt concluded: “Thanks to the Knit and Natter group for all of their hard work in creating a really useful teaching aid to support breastfeeding mums on their journey.”