Mental health: DUP councillor questions if high levels of mental health sick days among council staff are 'genuine'

A DUP councillor has questioned if high levels of mental health sick days among council staff in Lisburn and Castlereagh are genuine.
By Donal McMahon
Published 26th Jun 2023, 09:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 09:55 BST

The query over the illness was made as a report identified 34% of long term sickness was due to “stress, depression and mental health”.

There were over 3,700 staff days lost to mental health illness in the council last year - the number one reason for absentees.

DUP representative, Alan Givan said: “Stress is one of these things that are difficult to measure.“What brings it on and when someone needs to take time off? I had stress when I was working some years ago and my work record was exemplary.

DUP Councillor Alan GivanDUP Councillor Alan Givan
“There has been a high level of stress over the last number of years. You do wonder how much of it is genuine. We do have staff now working from home, how is stress factored in when at home? Maybe that’s the problem.”

A council officer responded: “At the moment the council operates a 60 to 40, home to work hybrid system for some employees.“A survey shows that we are still making our deadlines. I myself probably do more at home.

“What causes stress I can’t say for all, as there can be home stresses of additional caring duties for example as well as personal circumstances changing within work or not.”

UUP Alderman, Hazel Legge added: “It is not up to us to judge, it is up to the experts. Some would say, stress is stress, well it very much isn’t.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council offices at Lagan Valley Island.Lisburn and Castlereagh Council offices at Lagan Valley Island.
“I am chair of a local board of governors and there is still not over 85% attendance and that is 16 to 18 year olds. They are scared to go back to school. There is a genuine fear of losing a parent or grandparent since Covid.“Individuals all handle stress differently.”

