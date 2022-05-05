It was announced at yesterday’s General Synod by Bishop Pat Storey that the Clergy Assistance Programme will be provided by Health Assured as part of mental health promotion project MindMatters COI.

Bishop Storey said: “For those who lead and pastor us, it is vital that there are enough resources to keep them healthy and well.

“It is to this end that the MindMatters project launches its Clergy Assistance Programme for church leaders, focussing on good mental health and well-being.

The second placed entry by Ian Gordon

“It is hoped that, in response to the MindMatters survey, clergy will feel more adequately supported.”

Surveys of clergy and lay members in May and June last year found that 28% of clergy disagreed, and 18% strongly disagreed, with the statement that the Church of Ireland provided them with good support for their own mental health. By comparison, 20% agreed and 1% strongly agreed.

The bishop said: “As with many professions, clergy too have felt isolated and powerless throughout the pandemic – many feel that their very raison d’être was removed.

“The Clergy Assistance Programme seeks to give clergy a place and a space to explore their own well-being and is intended to supplement and not to usurp the pastoral care of a diocesan bishop. We hope that this will be a successful contribution to better support and care for those who watch over us.”

New Beginnings first prize winner Jeff Marshall

The service will be available free-of-charge to all Church of Ireland clergy for three years thanks to financial support from the Benefact Trust, previously known as Allchurches Trust.

Also at yesterday General Synod meeting, the winners of the Church of Ireland Central Communications Board’s photography competition – on a theme of ‘New Beginnings’ – were announced.

In first place is a colourful view inside Down Cathedral, Downpatrick, by Jeff Marshall, described by the competition judge as “a pleasing scene full of vibrancy that conveys very well the warm feeling often found inside the church sanctuary.”

It was taken on Easter Sunday this year as worshippers prepared to celebrate the Resurrection.

Third placed photo by Pauline Carson

Second is Ian Gordon’s photograph of a rainbow at his home parish church, in Saintfield, Co Down, on Christmas Eve 2021.