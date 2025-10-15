Minister marks World AHP Day with tributes
World AHP (Allied Health Professionals) Day is an annual event held to recognise and celebrate the vital contributions of AHPs in our communities.
Minister Mike Nesbitt met the Western Health & Social Care Trust’s Children & Young People’s Early Intervention Service (EIS) team during a visit to Fermanagh, after their win at the Advancing Healthcare Awards UK earlier this year. The team won the Northern Ireland Government’s award for clinical impact to address healthcare inequalities.
The EIS aims to provide support, intervention and assessment for children, young people and their families once presenting characteristics of Autism have been identified.
Minister Nesbitt said: “Here we have Allied Health Professionals, including speech and language therapists and occupational therapists, working with psychology professionals collectively to share expertise and provide support to children, young people and their families in navigating what can otherwise be a very stressful time.
“I would like to pay tribute to the entire EIS team in the Western Trust and warmly congratulate you all on your much-deserved win at the awards ceremony in London.”
The EIS, established in 2021, is a small team of clinicians working alongside families, who have brought new ways of working with huge benefits for those awaiting autism assessment.
The team’s innovative model aims to reduce healthcare inequalities by bridging the gap from referral to assessment.
During his visit to Fermanagh House, Mr Nesbitt met members of the team who briefed him on their work, as well as service users and their families.
The Minister added: “On this World AHP Day, I also want to express my thanks to our Allied Health Professional colleagues right across Northern Ireland. Your expertise, dedication and commitment are truly valued.”
Professor Michelle Tennyson, Department of Health Chief Allied Health Professions Officer, said: “Today, I am proud to celebrate Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) Day across Northern Ireland, recognising the vital contributions of our approximately 5,200 AHPs working across our health and social care system. All 14 of our professions play a crucial role in improving lives, promoting independence, and delivering high-quality care in hospitals, prisons, schools, communities, and homes.
Donna Keenan, Western Trust Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery & AHP Services, said: “As we celebrate the vital work that the EIS team do every day, we also acknowledge and celebrate the care and treatment that all our AHP colleagues deliver.
“They are at the heart of transforming care across our Trust. Staff are embracing moving care from hospital to community, treatment to prevention and analogue to digital. Thank you all for your unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding individual person centred care.”