Pictured at Fermanagh House are, from left, Siobhan Martin, Clare Wilson, Charlene McLaughlin, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, Eileen Dolan, Dr Mary McDaid, Sarah McElholm and Margaret Ferris

​The health minister has marked World AHP Day by paying tribute to clinicians working within a specialist Autism Early Intervention Service who recently won an award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​World AHP (Allied Health Professionals) Day is an annual event held to recognise and celebrate the vital contributions of AHPs in our communities.

Minister Mike Nesbitt met the Western Health & Social Care Trust’s Children & Young People’s Early Intervention Service (EIS) team during a visit to Fermanagh, after their win at the Advancing Healthcare Awards UK earlier this year. The team won the Northern Ireland Government’s award for clinical impact to address healthcare inequalities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EIS aims to provide support, intervention and assessment for children, young people and their families once presenting characteristics of Autism have been identified.

Minister Nesbitt said: “Here we have Allied Health Professionals, including speech and language therapists and occupational therapists, working with psychology professionals collectively to share expertise and provide support to children, young people and their families in navigating what can otherwise be a very stressful time.

“I would like to pay tribute to the entire EIS team in the Western Trust and warmly congratulate you all on your much-deserved win at the awards ceremony in London.”

The EIS, established in 2021, is a small team of clinicians working alongside families, who have brought new ways of working with huge benefits for those awaiting autism assessment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team’s innovative model aims to reduce healthcare inequalities by bridging the gap from referral to assessment.

During his visit to Fermanagh House, Mr Nesbitt met members of the team who briefed him on their work, as well as service users and their families.

The Minister added: “On this World AHP Day, I also want to express my thanks to our Allied Health Professional colleagues right across Northern Ireland. Your expertise, dedication and commitment are truly valued.”

Professor Michelle Tennyson, Department of Health Chief Allied Health Professions Officer, said: “Today, I am proud to celebrate Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) Day across Northern Ireland, recognising the vital contributions of our approximately 5,200 AHPs working across our health and social care system. All 14 of our professions play a crucial role in improving lives, promoting independence, and delivering high-quality care in hospitals, prisons, schools, communities, and homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Keenan, Western Trust Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery & AHP Services, said: “As we celebrate the vital work that the EIS team do every day, we also acknowledge and celebrate the care and treatment that all our AHP colleagues deliver.