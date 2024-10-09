Ministers pledge to work together to deliver baby loss certificate scheme
The ministers described the loss of a baby as devastating and said they want to ensure that all grief is recognised.
Under current legislation the death of a baby is only officially recognised if it occurs after the 24th week of pregnancy.
The UK Government launched a baby loss certificate scheme earlier this year designed to recognise the grief of parents who lose a baby early in a pregnancy.
The voluntary scheme offers a certificate to formally recognise the devastating impact on those who experience a loss within the first 24 weeks of gestation.
Ms Archibald and Mr Nesbitt issued the joint pledge during Baby Loss Awareness Week this week.
Ms Archibald said her department will introduce new legislation to enable the scheme.
"I am committed to implementing a baby loss certificate scheme. I want all parents and families who have suffered the devastating loss of a baby to feel that their grief is recognised," she said.
"My department will introduce new legislation to enable a baby loss certificate scheme for losses prior to 24 weeks of pregnancy.
"We will continue to work with the Department of Health on this important initiative."
Mr Nesbitt added: "I recognise the trauma and pain of pregnancy and baby loss, and the enormous impact this can have on parents.
"I am working closely with the Finance Minister and we have agreed to continue progressing the necessary scoping work with a view to establishing a baby loss certificate scheme here as soon as possible."
Kate Mulley , director of research, education and policy at Sands (The Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity), said baby loss certificates can be vitally important for bereaved parents and families.
"We hear from the many thousands of parents we support that having this formal recognition of their baby is very important to them," she said.
"When a life is so short, there are few opportunities for creating memories and parents may greatly value the few keepsakes of their baby that they are able to keep.
"We would welcome the introduction of baby loss certificates in Northern Ireland , and are here to support anyone affected by pregnancy loss or the death of a baby, however recently or longer ago, for as long as they need this."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.