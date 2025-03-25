Christine Murray, left, with Victoria Quinn, Thompson House, and daughter Karen, who suffered a serious brain injury in 2018

​The mother of a woman who suffered a devastating brain injury following a serious road traffic collision in Co Down, has hailed her daughter’s “resilience and strength”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Bradley suffered a brain bleed following a crash in Newcastle in July 2018. The then 20-year-old woman had been celebrating her 20th birthday when the collision took place on the Castlewellan Road.

The West Belfast woman was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital, and when her mum, Christine Murray, arrived, she was informed her daughter was in a coma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The surgeons had to remove the bone flap on the left side of Karen’s skull to release pressure on her brain,” Christine recalled.

Karen with mum Christine at Lisburn’s Thompson House Hospital

“We actually lost Karen on the table at that stage. It was down to just four litres of blood at that time that saved her life. It was very touch and go.”

She reflected how during Karen’s time spent in ICU they “weren’t going by days, they were going by hours” with Karen.

"We couldn’t get any response from Karen for a long, long time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ardent Westlife fan, Christine described how the family decided to try some music while Karen was in the ICU.

“Westlife are Karen’s favourite band and her all time number one song is their ‘Queen of My Heart’, we played it and Karen’s two eyes opened.”

Karen was transferred from the Royal Victoria Hospital to Musgrave Park Hospital and after a period of stay came to the South Eastern Trust’s Thompson House Hospital in Lisburn, which provides post-acute assessment/rehabilitation to adult patients, with an Acquired Brain Injury or Complex Neuro Disability.

Christine described how she could not visit Karen for 17 weeks in the Thompson House setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team at Thompson House, especially Karen’s occupational therapist at that time, Victoria Quinn and her team, were doing brilliant work with Karen. Up until this time Karen had been PEG fed, allowing her to get the required nutrients into her system.

"It was in Thompson House that Karen began having ‘tasters’ which was thickened juice on a spoon, these were slowly introduced and honestly Karen thought all her Christmases had come at once!”

Having been apart from her daughter for a number of months, when lockdown restrictions eased, Christine was allowed to visit Karen again and she noticed positive and encouraging improvements in her movement and speech.

“Karen was actually able to give me a hug.”

Christine spoke poignantly of how Thompson House is “more than just a hospital”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Karen is in a nursing home setting at the minute, but we still come to Thompson House for physiotherapy. Through the work of the team, Karen can now wash her own face, she does her own lip balm and can lift her arms to help put on her nightdress and her tops. Karen has captured so many hearts along the way.”

Christine is sharing her daughter’s story to mark Brain Injury Awareness Month — an initiative designed to highlight the resilience and strength shown by individuals and families navigating challenges, as well as showcasing the multi-disciplinary teams who work and support families behind the scenes.

She said: “At the time of Karen’s accident, the doctors had to give you the worst case scenario, but there is life after this. Karen is a very determined, very stubborn wee girl who has always wanted to go that step forward. When her PEG came out, we had a ‘PEG out party’. One thing people will say when they meet Karen is that she always has a smile on her face. We will always be grateful to the staff who have looked after her and this brilliant team have been amazing.”

Interim operational manager at Thompson House Victoria Quinn, who has worked closely with Karen on her rehabilitation journey, said: “From Karen’s perspective, she has always been a step ahead of us. We aim as high as we can and we work to get there together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" It has been an absolute privilege to work with Karen and Christine, Karen really is an inspiration to us within the brain injury world and in that sense, miracles do happen, people like Karen do progress.

“Karen came to Thompson House for two years under a Slow Stream Rehabilitation programme and Karen made a lot of progress when she was here, especially with her swallow and her voice. Karen knew a lot of what was going on but wasn’t able to communicate that with us, that improved and she was able to access her voice and use assisted communication equipment and she was able to tell us what she needed and what she wanted to do.”

Victoria described Karen as ‘the life and soul’.

“Karen is testament that how, over time, things can change and I know Karen is delighted to be back at Thompson House to see the staff she worked with and show them, ‘look at me’, ‘look how well I am doing’."