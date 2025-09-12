Miscarriage certificate scheme praised - but Christian groups say it turns spotlight on to abortion rules

Two Christian organisations have praised a new scheme to let parents mark the death of an unborn child via miscarriage – but have said it points to a contradiction concerning abortion laws.

The Christian Institute and Christian Action, Research, and Education (CARE) were commenting on the fact that Sinn Fein finance minister John O'Dowd revealed this week that "Baby Loss Certificates" are expected to be launched in 2027.

These are "a way for parents who have experienced the loss of a child before the end of 24 weeks of pregnancy to obtain formal recognition of their loss", says the Department of Finance (which looks after registry matters).

Under current law, the death of a baby is only officially recognised if it occurs after the 24th week of pregnancy.

An image used by the NHS depicting a pregnancy at 24 weeks; the new scheme would recognise the loss of 'a baby' prior to 24 weeks

A consultation into the new certificates, run by the department, closed today.

Mr O'Dowd told the Assembly this week: "Any response that we receive will help us form a scheme and consultation for those who have been affected by the devastating loss and to hear directly from those who are engaged in the provision and services and for anyone who provides support or has been impacted by baby loss."

In the past several years, Sinn Fein has become a strongly pro-choice party.

It backed the 'repeal' campaign to liberalise abortion law in the Republic in 2018.

Then-MEP Martina Anderson went on to tell delegates at the 2018 ard fheis that “there is absolutely no space for a conscience clause – this is a cop out when it comes to standing up for the rights of women... the north is next!"

The party also supports 'no protest' zones outside abortion facilities in Northern Ireland.

Simon Calvert, deputy director of the Christian Institute, said of the new certificates: “Many grieving parents will welcome this way of recognising the loss of a baby.

"My late mother lost two babies before I was born. She carried those losses with her all her life.

"A certificate like this would have meant the world to her, as it will to many today.

"So we’re grateful to the finance minister for implementing this important change.

"At the same time, we would want to ask him how he can recognise the humanity of unborn babies in this way whilst, at the same time, supporting radical abortion laws."

He added that "at Westminster MPs have even backed an amendment decriminalising abortion up to birth".

This is a reference to a vote in the Commons in June when MPs opted to remove any criminal sanctions against women in England and Wales who end their own pregnancies outside of the current official guidelines (such as by taking unprescribed abortion pills bought over the internet).

The vote came through Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi’s amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill, which was supported by 379 MPs to 137, and which states it "would disapply existing criminal law related to abortion from women acting in relation to her own pregnancy at any gestation".

The bill as a whole is currently before the Lords.

CARE NI’s Policy Officer, Jessica Mcdowell, said: “We welcome the fact that baby loss certificates will be introduced by the end of the current mandate.

"We would urge any associated costs for parents be kept to an absolute minimum.

“This is a compassionate and appropriate way to acknowledge the deep grief that parents go through due to baby loss.

“However, it would be remiss not to point out that this new scheme exposes a shocking contradiction in our society."

She said that in Northern Ireland "on the one hand, we have abortion up to birth in cases of serious disability, to 24 weeks in other cases," and for any reason at all up to 12 weeks.

“The language used by professionals when it comes to abortion is always to refer to the ‘foetus’," she added.

"Yet the Executive is happy to change the language to ‘baby’ in the case of these certificates.

“I think people will see this as two-faced. A truly fair and just society here in Northern Ireland would recognise that, in every pregnancy both lives matter, including the pre-born baby.