The revamped flagship store has seen its shopfloor double in size, with customers now spoilt for choice with even more quality pre-loved goods, including shoes, fashion accessories, clothing, must-read books, bric-a-brac and more.

Daria Gapska, Miss Northern Ireland, said: “I am so pleased to re-launch this amazing Hospice shop.

"We are all aware of the need to be more environmentally conscious and Hospice stores provide such a fantastic way to shop sustainably, with items which have been saved from going to landfill.

Miss Northern Ireland was spoilt for fashion choices when she opened the revamped NI Hospice Shop in Finaghy

"The wonderful range of quality pre-loved clothing and goods here is brilliant value.

"Shopping and donating items are such great ways to support Hospice’s vital work.

“We will be using some of the great clothes from Hospice shops for the fashion show with ACA Models at the Hinch Distillery on March 11.

"We’ll be modelling some of the choice items you can find in its stores, in fact we’re spoilt for choice for bargains which we can proudly wear at the show. I can’t wait!”

Alan Kennedy, NI Hospice’s Head of Retail, said: “After being closed for the refit, we’re so excited to re-open the doors to our amazing customers.

"We are delighted to have Daria here as Miss NI to perform the honours of cutting the ribbon and add further glitz to some of the glamorous offerings in-store from our incredible variety of designer clothing and high street favourites.

“We’ve always had brilliant support from local people, so we’re delighted to introduce our statement shop to Finaghy and Belfast’s Lisburn Road community.

"The stylish, modern interior will once more prove to be an added draw to the area by enhancing the customer experience for new and existing customers.

“Most importantly, the refreshed shop will help make a huge difference to the lives of local people who need it most.

"Not only can you bag a bargain with every purchase, but you are also helping us to raise the much-needed funds for local families who depend on our specialist palliative care.

“In order for our Hospice stores to operate successfully, we rely on generous donations of quality, unwanted goods.

"If you’re having a spring clean, please donate to NI Hospice and help us care for local people living with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses.”

You can visit the NI Hospice shop in Finaghy at 124 Upper Lisburn Road, Belfast. For more information about making a donation of pre-loved quality goods or becoming an Finaghy shop volunteer, call 028 9030 7898.

About Northern Ireland Hospice

The hospice is a local charity that provides specialist palliative care for over 4,000 babies, children and adults every year.

NI Hospice has been delivering palliative care to local people across NI for over 40 years.

It has an adult In-Patient Unit, Somerton House, which opened in 1981; and a children’s In-Patient Unit, Horizon House, which opened in 2001.

Horizon House (known as Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice) is the only children’s hospice in Northern Ireland.

In 2020 it supported 341 families with a child with complex medical needs.