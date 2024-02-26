Pictured at the launch of the 2024 NI Hospice Celebration Walks are Miss Northern Ireland Kaitlyn Clarke, NI Hospice’s Vice President Olivia Nash

Miss Northern Ireland Kaitlyn Clarke and actress Olivia Nash, NI Hospice vice-president, recently launched the 2024 Hospice Celebration Walks, which will take place in seven scenic locations across Northern Ireland.

The first Hospice Celebration Walk takes place at Divis and Black Mountain on Saturday, April 6, followed by walks along the North Down Coast, the Larne Coastal Path, the Lagan Tow Path, the Ballymena Hospice Walk, Portstewart Strand, and Woodburn Reservoir.

For over 40 years, the Hospice Celebration Walks have raised millions of pounds, supporting specialised care for families throughout Northern Ireland.

To continue this vital work, NI Hospice is urging local people to lace up their walking shoes and actively take steps in aid of the charity’s specialist palliative care.

Lauren Doherty, NI Hospice’s Interim director of Commercial and Brand Development, said: “Every year, we care for over 4,000 babies, children, and adults across Northern Ireland, but we need the support of the public, now more than ever.

"Please come fundraise for us by walking with friends and family in the fresh air, celebrate life, remember loved ones, and connect with your community.

“Every step you take helps NI Hospice provide vital care to families facing life-limiting illnesses. Sign up today, choose your walk, and help us really make a difference in the lives of local people who need our care the most.

“From leisurely strolls along the coast to wee danders through the woods, each walk is designed to suit people of all ages and abilities, so everyone can get involved, regardless of fitness – you can even bring your pets!

“New for 2024, walkers will be able to help Hospice even more by purchasing their own personalised sports top, to show who they are walking for on the day. We’ll even have a version available to buy for your four-legged furry friends!

“Even if you are not able to make any of our planned walks, you can still find your perfect path by holding your own DIY Celebration Walk, whenever and wherever you wish! You can walk any time, any place, any distance with your very own walk and still raise vital funds for Hospice.

“So whichever route you decide upon, and whatever you or your canine companion choose to wear, this year’s series of Hospice Walks are truly tailored for you, by you!”