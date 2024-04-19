MLA criticises 'inappropriate' mercury ban evidence given to committee Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Joanne Bunting objected to remarks from a representative of the World Alliance for Mercury-Free Dentistry which she said was “threatening” MLAs with action from the US government.

It came as a Department of Health official told Stormont's Windsor Framework democratic scrutiny committee that the proposed EU ban on dental amalgam fillings would have cost implications for taxpayers and patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The committee is carrying out preliminary investigations on the consequences for Northern Ireland of any amalgam prohibition.

DUP MLA Joanne Bunting

The EU is set to prohibit the use of amalgam from January 2025 as part of a health drive to reduce public exposure to mercury.

Under post-Brexit trading rules, aspects of EU law still apply in Northern Ireland.

Some member states will be able to avail of an 18-month derogation if it can be demonstrated the law change would have a disproportionate socio-economic effect on low-income households.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives from the British Dental Association (BDA) have already warned that the proposed amalgam ban could lead to the collapse of NHS dentistry in Northern Ireland.

Representatives from the World Alliance for Mercury-Free Dentistry appeared before the committee yesterday.

Florian Schulze urged MLAs not to use the Stormont brake mechanism over the amalgam ban.

And giving evidence from Washington DC, Charles Brown invoked the 1998 Good Friday Agreement as he said Northern Ireland should move towards mercury-free dentistry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The EU is not going to accept this, the Irish Parliament is not going to accept this, this idea of saying we are going to keep within the EU trade area mercury fillings.”

Ms Bunting then read from written evidence provided to the committee which said the World Alliance for Mercury-Free Dentistry was “prepared to file a petition with the US State Department asking for my government to investigate a violation of the Good Friday Agreement”.

Ms Bunting said: “I do feel that was inappropriate.”