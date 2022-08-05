MLA speaks of ‘devastation’ as two GP surgeries in north Down set for closure ‘affecting thousands of patients’

He said the end of services at the Priory Surgery in Holywood and Springhill Surgery in Bangor from February 1, 2023 has sent “shock waves” through the surrounding areas, adding that the surgeries serve roughly 14,500 patients.

“Our community are rightfully worried about the devastating impact of this,” he said.

“Especially as we face a winter of uncertainty regarding Covid and the ongoing flu vaccination programme.

“This news puts all of that into question together with the wide range of health services and clinics which are provided to our community.

“This dramatic potential closure of services statement, as reported in the press, has come as a shock to everyone and without any prior warning, including any consultation with local political representatives and the community.

“I will do whatever I can to ensure that my constituents have a GP service which they can access at the point of need.”