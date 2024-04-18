Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel McAteer of PCI Consulting, a firm in Londonderry city, was speaking before the agriculture and environment committee this morning about the colossal illegal waste racket which saw upwards of a million tonnes of rubbish buried close to the River Faughan.

There appears to be relatively little information online about PCI Consulting besides its basic company registration information saying it was set up in 2000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr McAteer’s LinkedIn profile says he has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in accountancy.

One of the slides Mr McAteer showed the committee, giving the location and dimensions of the waste dump's different parts

He told the committee he had assembled a team of experts in environmental health and had drawn up a plan to solve the problem of the dump back in 2015, and this has never been taken forward by government.

Appearing as a witness before the committee he said: “Back in 2015 we were approached by a number of farmers, residents, veterinary people and business people generally in the area we come from who were concerned about the Mobuoy issue and the seeming lack of progress about what was being done, and we were asked to develop a solution for it.

"To cut a very long story short we set about assembling what we believe is a world-class team of experts who are capable of providing a comprehensive solution to this problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've tried to engage with various agencies since 2015 and unfortunately that engagement hasn't really led to anything productive. In fact, it hasn't really led to anything at all.

Volunteers pass water bottles for residents affected by a tropical cyclone on September 7, 2023 in Roca Sales, Brazil. The NI Assembly's environment committee has been told a similar emergency plan to supply vast amounts of bottled water may have to be deployed in Northern Ireland thanks to the Mobuoy waste dump

"We believe the approach taken from the very start has been misconceived.

"We've repeatedly asked that there be a competition or expressions of interest from interested parties that might come along and help fix this, but those requests have not been acknowledged.”

He gave a recap of the situation, which he described as a “catastrophe”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said there is somewhere between a million and 1.6m tonnes of waste at the site, an impact on agriculture, an impact on drinking water, and even an impact on progress on the A6 road since the new road would pass through part of the dump.

Daniel McAteer before the committee

He said concerns about the site were first raised in 2007, and the whole site was shut down in 2012, with a big report (the Mills Report) published on it the following year.

In 2016 “we'd formally presented our position our comprehensive solution which has now fallen on deaf ears”, he said.

This involved building a barrier to protect the River Faughan, followed by excavation of the waste, sorting, removal, and remediation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said no cost could be put on this because he doesn’t know how much waste is there, but he imagines it would cost “significantly less than the figures that have been quoted publicly”.

PCI gave a presentation to the local council 2022, which then commissioned a firm called Tetra Tech to assess the options open for solving the problem.

In all, Mr McAteer said, £4m has been spent so far on consultancy fees but “we haven't lifted a sod” for “no justifiable or defensible reason”.

He then cited a memo which he said dated from 2020 and which he got hold of via Freedom of Information law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quoting from it, he said: “...When the minister asked for an update he was told by one of his officials the site presents a live and current risk to the safety of drinking water for 50,000 households in the north-west which, if realised, in the worst case scenario [would] require the supply of bottled water to those homes.”

This, Mr McAteer said, would be “a fairly primitive response”.

He added that "we can fix the problem" and that “there should be established a new group to bring this solution forward”.

He also told the committee: “Who was responsible for creating the problem? That's not really our business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We do not support the idea of a public enquiry. Why the Titanic sunk isn't really the most important thing – we're interested in fixing the problem.”

Mr McAteer said "we're sympathetic to the department" given its budgetary restraints but "the issue here is doing the best solution for this country" regardless of cost.

Leaving the waste in situ risks it leaching into the river or it could "explode", he said.

He also recounted a meeting at which “the then-lead from the department had said to the neighbours: 'do you really want this waste being removed in lorries passing your house?'”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McAteer said that the householder replied: “'You weren't that concerned when they were coming past my house 24 hours a day [on its way into the dump].'"

Alliance committee member John Blair said he fully understands the department’s inability to give a firm figure on tonnage of waste at the site, given how much it might change over time as it degrades and the uncertainty about its contents.