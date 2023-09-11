ss

The 19-year-old from Belfast is one of many volunteers across the UK who helps raise and train puppies into becoming talented guide dogs to support the blind and visually impaired.

The puppy has been a lifeline for Anna and her family. Following the death of their golden retriever last year, Anna’s little brother Ben was then diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma cancer. The family were hesitant to get another dog as they didn’t want to leave it at home while Ben was undergoing his seven months of chemotherapy treatment.

Anna says: “We never wanted a dog that would be left at home alone during the day. Although mum is retired, Ben then got sick, and she’d be by his side in the hospital with him most of the time as we didn’t want to leave him.”

After seeing a flyer in a coffee shop, Anna did some research into fostering a guide dog. Then in April, she got got Teal, a 22-month-old Golden retriever Labrador cross.

“The 9 to 5, Monday to Friday, was ideal as it meant I could pick Teal up after uni or work. With fostering you never had to worry about leaving the dog alone. Also, it meant my brother had a dog on the weekends when he came home. The dog was a blessing as he was so good with him.”

Teal stayed with Anna for 12 weeks before graduating into a fully trained guide dog. “He was a very emotional dog; from day dot we were inseparable,” she says. “It took him a little while to settle, but he loved being in the garden. He was so good with my niece and nephew.”

Teal was also a big support for her brother during his treatment. She says: “Ben got the all clear in June, but he had lost mobility in his right leg. When he met Teal, he was on crutches, but as his mobility improved, it was lovely having a dog that went at the right pace for him on walks. Teal was also very aware of his limitations and would go over to him when he was on the sofa so he could play with him. It was so good for Ben.”

Anna admits fostering a guide dog is “definitely a huge commitment” but the guide dogs team were able to be flexible around her busy schedule.

“They were really helpful, and it was just a case of letting them know what time I would be there to get him.”

The routine of picking up Teal even helped her structure her packed day.

“He became a big part of my life, driving to pick him up and drop him off on my way to Uni became my routine,” she says.

Teal’s departure left a large hole in Anna’s life. “I missed him more the weeks after he left because I had so much free time to miss him”, she says. “But knowing he is out doing something good for someone else really helps. I have seen him out and about working a few times around Belfast with his visually impaired owner and it’s a privilege seeing him as a working guide dog.”