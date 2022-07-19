More health staff able to issue ‘fit’ notes

Previously, only a doctor could sign a fit note, also known as a statement for fitness to work, which is issued to patients whose health condition affects their ability to work.

New legislation has been introduced which will allow a wider range of healthcare professionals to certify fit notes.

The change will enable patients to get advice and fit notes from their healthcare professional without having to separately see a doctor.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously, only a doctor could sign a fit note

Fit notes are also set to go fully digital in the future, meaning they will no longer need to be signed in ink.

If an employee or potential benefit claimant has been off work with illness for more than seven days, a fit note provides evidence of their incapacity and relevant advice on how to support them to remain in or return to work.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I am delighted to introduce this legislation in Northern Ireland. This change will make it easier for people and employers to get the advice they need so people can stay in work and will help free up doctors’ time.

“Too often we see people being faced with unnecessary challenges to get a fit note.

“More professionals being able to offer this vital service will speed up the process and support people to return to or remain in work.”