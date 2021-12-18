More than a third of all Northern Ireland adults have had their booster jab

From a total adult population estimated at around 1.45 million people, 620,971 people have already had their booster jabs.

The latest figures, published on Friday, show an estimated 18,000 vaccinations were administerd in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The figures are set to accelerate further in the coming days, with the opening of a further mass vaccination centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast, the addition of extra opening dates at vaccination centres elsewhere, and the opening of the roll-out to those in the 18-29 year-old age category.

Covid vaccine

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine suggested demand for the boosters appears to have come as a surprise to health authorities as she welcomed the addition of extra opening dates for a mass vaccination centre in her own constituency of Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

“The public demand for vaccines seems to have taken the Department of Health by surprise but the establishment of mass vaccination centres again is right way to go,” she said.

“People should not be standing out in the cold for hours to get a vaccine.”

She continued: “Boosters provide us with the single greatest defence against Omicron and it is why DUP representatives have been pressing for the increase in roll-out.

“Within my own constituency the provision of extra dates for the mass vaccination centre in Enniskillen will assist to ensure the maximum uptake of boosters in the run-up to Christmas.”