Mother who rejected abortion after meeting pro-life activists at clinic in last-ditch plea to MLAs to reject protest curbs

Alina Dulgheriu made the comments in a statement circulated by the European arm of right-wing US Christian group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), just ahead of the matter being brought before the Stormont Assembly tomorrow.

In it, she recounts how 11 years ago she was en route to an abortion clinic when she was persuaded to turn back thanks to a leaflet given to her outside the facility.

At the time, she said, she was single and facing unemployment.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alina Dulgheriu with her daughter Sarah outside the High Court in London

She said: “On Tuesday, Stormont will vote on a bill in the name of ‘protecting’ women who find themselves in my situation.

“The funny thing is, the voices of women like me rarely get a chance to be heard in relation to what would actually help us.

“That bill, designed to prevent us from hearing about offers of support to continue our pregnancies, will shut down options open to women who find themselves in crisis.

“Such legislation would’ve been detrimental to the course of my life. To explain more, let me take you back a decade.

“I didn’t sleep the night before my appointment at Marie Stopes. Some would say I had ‘chosen’ abortion.

“The truth is I didn’t choose it. I just didn’t seem to have any other option... I wanted to keep her, but I didn’t know how. What could I do?”

A few years ago the Catholic former nanny, who is Romanian by background, had been involved in a legal case against Ealing council in London, over its decision to restrict anti-abortion protests in the borough.

It had barred campaigners from within 100 metres (about 330 feet) from the premises.

She lost, and was refused the chance to appeal by the UK Supreme Court in 2020.

Today, she is part of a group called Be Here For Me, which advocates an end to such protest “buffer zones”.

The child she decided to keep 11 years ago is called Sarah.

She added: “The day that I turned up to my abortion appointment, a volunteer outside the clinic gave me a leaflet.

“It offered the help that I had been searching for. I weighed up the two options I had before me, and I chose motherhood.

“I chose to accept help to get housing, help to find a job and help to obtain a pram, a cot and nappies...

“Removing the option to receive help to keep a child in case we feel ‘offended’ is deeply patronising, assuming that we can’t make a decision for ourselves.”

The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill, driven forward by Green MLA Clare Bailey, would allow for protestors to be kept up to 150 metres away from abortion facilities.

Tuesday is its final reading.

It would make it an offence for anyone “to do an act in a safe access zone with the intent of, or reckless as to whether it has the effect of, influencing a protected person, whether directly or indirectly” (a protected person being anyone seeking an abortion, working for the clinic, or providing services to that clinic).

Offenders could be fined £2,500.

More from this reporter – Landmark libel win: Paper Trail case against News Letter collapses with plaintiffs paying towards costs

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.