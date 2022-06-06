Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th June 2022 Public hearings begin at the Corn Exchange in Belfast City Centre in the inquiry into allegations of abuse of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital. The hospital, in Antrim, is already at the centre of the UK's biggest ever police investigation into the abuse of vulnerable adults. Some staff are alleged to have carried out physical and mental abuse as well as "wilful neglect" of vulnerable patients. Family members arrive holding pictures of their relatives who are patients in the hospital. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry: 11 images of families on Day 1
Inquiry chairman Tom Kark today said that patients will be at the centre of proceedings in an inquiry into allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.
By Gemma Murray
Monday, 6th June 2022, 2:43 pm
The inquiry is examining allegations of abuse of patients at the facility in Co Antrim.