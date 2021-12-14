Muckamore inquiry contacted 80 times as PSNI arrest 27th person over ill-treatment allegations

PSNI

These were received as a result of its drive to encourage people with experiences of the hospital to get in touch, it was revealed today.

The inquiry panel is currently kitting out its offices in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, and expects to begin hearing witness evidence from spring 2022.

Muckamore Hospital is on the outskirts of Antrim town but is run by Belfast Health Trust.

It treats people with “severe learning disabilities and mental health needs, forensic needs or challenging behaviour”, but has been dogged by reports of patients being subject to ill-treatment since 2017.

Meanwhile, today a woman aged 63 was arrested by detectives looking into the allegations at Muckamore.

She was released pending a report to the PPS; she was the 27th person arrested to date.

The inquiry chairman, Tom Kark QC, said: “I would like to repeat my call for those who haven’t come forward, and who have any information they can give us which might assist the inquiry, to contact us through the website or on 02890 515462.”

