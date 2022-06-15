Mum Sara McKenzie making memories in time she has left as she battles incurable cancer - £18,000 raised in GoFundMe so far

After battling breast cancer for a few years, it was confirmed that her condition was incurable.

Her journey started back in February 2018, whilst on maternity leave with her daughter Willow.

Back then the mum-of-two's world fell apart when she found out she had breast cancer.

At the time the teacher was living in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

After the diagnosis she had a mastectomy, then underwent 6 brutal months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

According to the GoFundMe appeal (written by her twin sister Suzie), "she faced many challenges along the way, including losing her hair and being hospitalised on several occasions".

"Sara went through all this whilst trying to be a mother to a small baby and toddler," it adds.

But there was good news in November 2018 when Sara ‘rang the bell’ to celebrate the end of her treatment journey.

After that Sara and her family moved back to Belfast.

The appeal adds that "things were really looking up for them until January of this year when Sara went to her doctor about increasing pain in her back".

"She had an MRI scan and shortly after received a phone call to say her and Ross needed to come down straight away…

"Sara’s world fell apart once again as she was told her cancer had returned."

The fundraiser by Suzie Downey and Gillian Broadbent adds: "We all gathered in Mum and Dad’s house waiting for Sara and Ross to return…..we knew things weren’t good, but we never expected what was to come.

"Sara bravely shared with her family that she had secondary breast cancer, stage 4 and that it was incurable.

"The MRI scan showed extensive cancer, in multiple bones, including her hips, pelvis, shoulder blade, ribcage, femur, sternum, and in her spine.

"The cancer in her spine was so far advanced it had caused two major fractures.

"The main priority for Sara at this stage was to secure the fractures otherwise she could become paralysed.

"Sara, once again, underwent intensive spinal surgery to have rods placed from the top part of her spine to the bottom."

After eight weeks of recovery from surgery, Sara started chemotherapy and treatment to try to contain her cancer.

"During this time she has faced many challenges, including hospital visits due to temperatures and infections, whilst dealing with the emotional aspect of leaving her children at home," adds the fundraiser.

"Sara has continued to show us true resilience, always bouncing back

"Sara now braves this journey not alongside her brother, but instead her Dad, who is also fighting secondary cancer.

"Sara is a total inspiration

"Whilst fighting her own battle she continues to raise awareness for others. She is strong, determined and simply our hero!"

The appeal adds the NOW is the time "to give back to Sara and her family and make the time left with her friends and family as special as possible".

"Alongside Ross, Noah and Willow, Sara has created a ‘Living list’ and we want to raise as much money as possible to help her make these special memories with her family.

"On Saturday 2nd July a team of us are taking on the challenge of cycling (on a spinning bike) from Belfast to Newcastle Upon Tyne (a place close to Sara’s heart) and back, in 24 hours, a total distance of 450 miles.

"Throughout this challenge we will be faced with both physical and mental fatigue, pain and tiredness (as we cycle through the night), some of the things that Sara has to cope with on a daily basis.

"If she can show resilience, determination and endurance – then we can too!

"We are asking friends and family to dig deep and help us."

