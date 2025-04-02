Muscular Dystrophy UK invites people living with muscle wasting and weakening condition to join a free in-person event on Wednesday June 4, 2025 in Lisburn

​Muscular Dystrophy UK is calling on people living with a muscle wasting or weakening condition, their families and carers to join a free in-person event open to everyone across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Information Day takes place on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Lisburn and is organised by the leading charity for more than 110,000 children and adults in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions. In Northern Ireland there are approx. 3,100 people living with a neuromuscular condition.

Attendees will hear about the charity’s latest research updates and learn about the essential support services available in Northern Ireland. Plus, experts and guest speakers will cover topics including, leisure and social activities, physiotherapy including exercise and fatigue management and hear inspiring personal stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Hawthorne, advocacy and information officer for Northern Ireland at Muscular Dystrophy UK said: “We’re delighted to host the Information Day and look forward to welcoming people from Northern Ireland. It’s a great opportunity to gain useful insights and connect with others living with a muscle wasting and weakening condition to share stories, experiences, tips and advice. Secure your place by signing up now.”

The event will run from 10.30am – 4.15pm at Island Hall, Civic Headquarters, Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn, Co. Antrim, BT27 4RL. Spaces are limited, so sign up today: musculardystrophyuk.org/northern-ireland-information-day

The venue is fully accessible with a Changing Place Toilet on site and lunch will be included.