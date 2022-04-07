My health: Claire McCollum

Claire McCollum

Do you consider yourself to be healthy?

I do but I absolutely love a treat too! I really enjoy cooking and making meals from scratch.

Our two kids (Samuel,15, and Rosa, 13,) are growing up and much more adventurous now so it’s lovely to be able to try new things together.

I also love feeling fit too and my week is filled with dog walks, running (what I call speed wobbles) and a spin class, which sets me up for a more relaxed weekend.

I have never put too much pressure on myself to follow a strict regime, I think that’s when the fun goes out of it! I follow my dad’s motto in life, ‘moderation in everything’. He also said, you’ve got to give your system a challenge every now and again!

Did you contract Covid? If so, how did it affect you?

Our whole family contracted covid over the festive hols, starting with my husband, Ally, on Christmas night.

Nothing says Christmas quite like a family Boxing Day trip to the PCR test centre! We all followed suit over the next few days.

I had a bit of a tickly cough and just felt like I had a bit of a head cold. Perhaps a bit of tiredness too but I think that can be how we generally feel over Christmas anyway.

All in all, I think we got off lightly and I feel very fortunate we were all ok.

Do you smoke/drink?

I don’t smoke but I do enjoy good wine.

Do you take supplements?

I used to take a multivitamin but I got out of the way of it. I really feel I’m getting the right stuff from what I eat anyway.

I drink loads of water and include plenty of fruit and veg throughout the week so I reckon that’s fine.

Ever been on a diet?

I know dieting works for plenty of people but I’ve never been a fan. However, one crazy morning I thought I’d have a go at the Atkins diet (no carbs basically). I had bacon and egg for breakfast and by 10am I had packed it in.

The minute someone says you’re not allowed bread you can count me out!

Any big health scares?

Happily, no.

Have you tried alternative/complementary therapies?

I definitely wouldn’t rule them out but I haven’t explore any seriously as yet.

Do you take regular exercise?

I do, as I mentioned earlier, walking, running and spin class are my go to.

I definitely feel more energised when I exercise, physically and mentally.

How well do you sleep?

I sleep pretty well, I try to get the 8 hours every night but sometimes it’s hard to tear yourself away from the telly box!