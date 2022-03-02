Declan Cunnane, ceo, NI Chest Heart Stroke

Did you contract Covid? If so, how did it affect you?

I know many people who have caught Covid and most had mild symptoms, but I also know people who developed some very nasty long covid symptoms. So I am glad that I never got Covid, undoubtedly helped by fact that I have been triple-vaccinated.

Do you consider yourself to be healthy?

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I don’t smoke, I exercise regularly and I watch my diet so I would consider myself to be reasonably healthy. NICHS deliver health checks to the public and this service is also available to staff, so my blood pressure, BMI and cholesterol are monitored regularly and they are all within acceptable limits which is also very reassuring.

Do you smoke/drink?

I don’t smoke but I enjoy a drink, especially wine with a meal at the weekend. Like many people, I discovered that during lockdown it was tempting to also open a bottle mid-week, but I have managed to reverse that trend.

Do you take supplements?

No, I assume I get everything I need from a balanced diet.

Ever been on a diet?

No, because I am quite careful about my diet and exercise regularly, my weight is normal and rarely fluctuates. I like to start every day with a substantial breakfast, normally a bowl of porridge topped with honey, nuts and fruit. I am less inclined to snack during the morning if I’ve had a large breakfast.

Any big health scares?

Fortunately, I have never had any big health scares. However, every day I meet people who have suffered ill health, often having a significant and sometimes devastating impact on their lives. I am inspired by their courage and determination in adjusting to their new circumstances and the appreciation they have for any care and support they receive.

Have you tried alternative/complementary therapies?

No, but I am open-minded about their effectiveness.

Do you take regular exercise?

Pre-Covid, I would have visited the gym most days for a spin class on my way home from work. I have been exercising at home for the past two years, but I am hoping to return to the gym shortly. I enjoy the classes which are obviously very physically beneficial but also a great way to unwind after a demanding day in the office. Last summer I took part in a Step Challenge at work and discovered the joys of walking long distances while listening to podcasts.

How well do you sleep?

I normally get to bed around 11.30pm. I read for a short while and then, once the lights go out, fall asleep immediately. I sleep like a log.

What one thing would improve your health?

Stop eating sweets! I find it very difficult to leave a petrol station without buying a bag of toffees, or to drink a cup of coffee without a piece of chocolate or something sweet.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry