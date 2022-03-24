Julie Hastings, marketing director, Hastings Hotels, talks about keeping healthy

Julie Hastings is marketing director of Northern Ireland’s leading collection of hotels, Hastings Hotels.

She is married to John and has one son, two daughters, a step-daughter (ages 32 down to 17) and daughter-in-law who is expecting Julie’s first granddaughter in April.

Do you consider yourself to be healthy?

Yes, I like to live a healthy and active lifestyle – I like to eat well during the week and then enjoy a takeaway or a meal out at the weekend.

Did you contract Covid? If so, how did it affect you?

Yes, very mildly just last week. Unfortunately, I got it just before I was due to go to Amsterdam as a birthday treat organised by my children, so I was disappointed to have missed that.

Fortunately, it was very mild and I felt nothing but cold-like symptoms.

Do you smoke/drink?

I don’t smoke. I love a glass of white wine, a nice chardonnay is my favourite – I’m not a fan of bubbles surprisingly!

Do you take supplements?

I take vitamins, but only when I’m feeling under the weather.

Any big health scares?

I found a lump a few years ago which I got tested and thankfully it was benign.

Do you take regular exercise?

I used to play a lot of tennis and played for Ulster and Ireland, but less so now.

I am still a member of the Belfast Boat club which I have been since I was 18.

I love to swim and use the spa at the Culloden for exercise.

I also enjoy long walks but always with company, not airpods!

How well do you sleep?

I sleep well, usually about seven hours a night – although sometimes my sleep can be unsettled depending on what is on my mind!

Have you tried alternative/complementary therapies?

I do love to have a massage and I have tried pilates and yoga. It’s definitely an area that I am interested in exploring and we have been investigating some new wellness packages to potentially bring in to The Spa at Culloden.

