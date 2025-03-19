Acclaimed actor, My Life with Down Syndrome Patron and Ulster University honorary graduate, Dr James Martin MBE launches My Life with Down Syndrome, an Ulster University led research project to examine the health, wellbeing and development of people with Down Syndrome.

Ahead of World Down Syndrome Day (Friday 21 March), Ulster University in partnership with the Department for Paediatric Cardiology, Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children has launched a new research project to examine the issues impacting children and adults with Down Syndrome in Northern Ireland.

Titled ‘My Life with Down Syndrome’ and funded over a five-year period, the research is launched with the support of its patron Dr James Martin MBE, an Ulster University honorary graduate and acclaimed actor who made history in 2023 as the first person with Down Syndrome to win an Oscar.

Funded by the Department of Health and the Baily Thomas Charitable Fund, the project examines the lifestyle of people with Down Syndrome from birth right through to adulthood, focusing on the 1,450 people born with the genetic condition between 1990 and 2023.

Launched today at Ulster University in Londonderry, it gets underway with a survey designed to capture the views of people with Down Syndrome, their families and caregivers, about their lifestyle, challenges, and current gaps in care provision.

Ulster University led research project to examine the health, wellbeing and development of people with Down Syndrome. Pictured at the launch (L-R) is Professor Frank Casey, Clinical Professor of Paediatric Cardiology, Ulster University School of Medicine; Acclaimed actor, My Life with Down Syndrome Patron and Ulster University honorary graduate, Dr James Martin MBE; Professor Carol Curran, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Life and Health Sciences, Ulster University; Donna Lynch, Regional Manager, Down Syndrome Association; Professor Ian Young, Department of Health Chief Scientific Advisor.

By examining the issues people with Down Syndrome face, including other illnesses and medical co-morbidities, behavioural and educational challenges, and barriers to employment, the study will produce recommendations and guidelines to inform future health policy, ensuring it better meets the medical, educational, psychosocial and financial needs of people with Down Syndrome, both in Northern Ireland and internationally.

With approximately 45 per cent of those born with Down Syndrome also diagnosed with significant Congenital Heart Disease, the study will also evaluate the transformation in outcomes brought about by improved cardiac surgical outcomes for this population.

Acclaimed actor, My Life with Down Syndrome patron and Ulster University honorary graduate, Dr James Martin MBE said: “I was delighted that this research was funded and I am glad and happy to be the patron. I wish Frank and his team all the best going forward”.

Professor Frank Casey, clinical professor of Paediatric Cardiology, Ulster University School of Medicine, said: “We are pleased to launch this research which we hope will lead to improvements in the care and services available for children and adults living with Down Syndrome, ultimately improving their quality of life.

"Although outcomes for this population have improved significantly in the past generation, there remains a deficit in medical literature and wider care provision for those with Down Syndrome. We believe that by giving the Down Syndrome population, along with their families and carers, an opportunity to be actively involved in research related to their care we can better educate clinicians and policymakers on the realities of being or raising a person with Down Syndrome, allowing the creation of evidenced-based care guidelines.

"Today we also launch an important phase of the study with a questionnaire for families of people with Down Syndrome born between 1990 and 2023, to learn as much as we can about the lives of all those affected and identify improvements needed. Thank you to our project patron, the inspiring James Martin, for his support in launching My Life with Down Syndrome and our research funders and partners the Baily Thomas Charitable Fund, Department of Health, Department for the Economy, Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, Down Syndrome Association, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and the Children’s Heartbeat Trust.”

Professor Ian Young, Department of Health Chief Scientific Advisor, said: “Well conducted research is essential to provide the evidence which can inform the design and delivery of care and services for all of our population. In this context, we strongly welcome this programme of work looking in particular at the experience of children, young people and adults living with Down Syndrome, along with their carers and families. The findings will be of great importance as we seek to further develop our services in the future.”

Supported by the Down Syndrome Association, The Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and Children’s Heartbeat Trust, My Life with Down Syndrome will involve a combination of online surveys, photovoice projects and direct engagement with people with Down Syndrome, their families and carers, to address current deficits including:

The need to further improve antenatal detection of Down Syndrome

Lack of co-ordination between the multidisciplinary services needed to provide care for all the co-morbidities associated with Down Syndrome.

Limited access to suitable educational and employment opportunities.

Lack of data on longitudinal outcomes in Down Syndrome in the current era.

These areas will be explored via three projects:

Exploring the Development and Wellbeing of Children (aged five to 12 years) with Down Syndrome with and without Congenital Heart Disease (CHD);

*Exploring the Development and Wellbeing of Adolescents and Young People with Down syndrome with and without Congenital Heart Disease (CHD);

*Improving life expectancy and quality of life for children born with Down syndrome, developing best practice guidelines in response to changing patterns in diagnosis, treatment and survival. This project will assess the medical outcome for CHD and the many other medical conditions that can impact on the Quality of life for children and adults with Down syndrome.