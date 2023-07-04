News you can trust since 1737
National Health Service at 75: NHS is home away from home for me says international nurse working at Belfast hospital

An international nurse working in Belfast has said the NHS – which turns 75 tomorrow (Wednesday) – is like a home away from home for her.
By Graeme Cousins & PA
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:32 BST- 2 min read

Limy Matthews, a staff nurse at the Meadowlands ward of Musgrave Park Hospital, commented: “The career offered by the NHS is really amazing. The opportunities are endless and really help us to reach the pinnacle of a nursing career.”

She added: “As an international nurse, as far as I'm concerned NHS is like my home away from home because of its family, friendly nature.

"It provides many childcare benefits and flexiwork time which helps us to achieve a work-life balance.

A 1948 Daimler ambulance is installed at the front of the London Ambulance Service HQ in London as part of NHS75 celebrations. Picture date: Tuesday July 4, 2023.A 1948 Daimler ambulance is installed at the front of the London Ambulance Service HQ in London as part of NHS75 celebrations. Picture date: Tuesday July 4, 2023.
"I really respect NHS for its quality of care and standard of care it delivers to all people.”

Meanwhile in Scotland, Charles and Camilla toured the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh meeting dozens of medical staff, patients and the public to mark the anniversary.

The NHS – the world’s best-known health system – came into being on July 5, 1948.

It was launched by then health secretary Aneurin Bevan at Park Hospital in Manchester – today known as Trafford General Hospital.

Limy Matthews, a staff nurse at the Meadowlands ward of Musgrave Park HospitalLimy Matthews, a staff nurse at the Meadowlands ward of Musgrave Park Hospital
When the Queen chatted to a group of elderly patients, she commented about the NHS’ anniversary: “I’m 75, I’m the same age as the NHS – we share a birthday.”

Nearby the King also spoke to some of the Infirmary’s oldest patients and quipped about his age – 74.

He said: “You get to the age I am, things don’t work as well as they used to,” before joining his wife to cut an NHS birthday cake.

The King and his wife were given a cradle-to-the-grave tour of the hospital, meeting maternity staff from midwives to obstetricians, before they chatted to those caring for patients coming towards the end of their lives.

In the hospital’s reception, a huge crowd was waiting to see the King and Queen after word got around they were visiting.

Camilla stopped to talk to doctors Zack Hassan, 28, and Robert Cronshaw, 29.

Dr Hassan, who when not working on the wards hosts the ‘Healthy Discussions’ podcast, said: “She said to us, ‘doctors are looking younger every year’ and that’s something I hear from my patients.”

