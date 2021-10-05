Neurology waiting lists need ‘immediate action’ in Northern Ireland

New report finds that neurology services in the UK are severely stretched

The findings from the MS Society’s #NeurologyNow report have particular resonance in the Province where 3,500 neurology patients had to be recalled – Northern Ireland’s biggest ever patient recall – after concerns were raised about the work of Dr Michael Watt.

The MS Society’s report found that almost two thirds (63%) of neurology professionals find it extremely or very challenging to provide a good service to all their patients.

It also revealed that during the pandemic people with MS experienced their symptoms worsening, with over half (53%) saying this was caused by not getting specialist support.

Consultant Neurologist Dr Gavin McDonnell who has patients from across NI said: “Workforce pressures mean people struggle to access neurology services when they need to. Our waiting lists were unacceptable before Covid-19 and those lists continue to grow.

“Access for those already within the system but awaiting review is also limited and can be a source of frustration and anxiety to patients.

“We cannot pretend that people will not come to harm while waiting to be seen. It’s a situation that needs immediate action and a dedicated focus from all of those responsible for organising, commissioning and delivering healthcare.”