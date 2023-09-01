New emergency department to open in the Acute Services Block at Ulster Hospital Dundonald

The new ED, situated in the Acute Services Block, is the final stage of a £280 million redevelopment project at the site.

The department is equipped with advanced resuscitation facilities, treatment cubicles, paediatric cubicles, triage facilities and a dedicated ambulance arrivals area.

The South Eastern Health Trust said a new consultant-led minor injury unit will also open on Wednesday.

The current A&E at the Ulster Hospital in the Dundonald. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

It will operate seven days a week from 8am to 6pm on the site of the former emergency department at the hospital.

Dr Andrew Dobbin, clinical director of emergency medicine, said: "The new emergency department is a purpose-built space which will really benefit our patients and our staff.

"It now has at its disposal all the latest technology, which will help both diagnose and treat patients in need of emergency care."