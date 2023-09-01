News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

New emergency department to open in the Acute Services Block at Ulster Hospital Dundonald

A new emergency department will open at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald next week.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

The new ED, situated in the Acute Services Block, is the final stage of a £280 million redevelopment project at the site.

The department is equipped with advanced resuscitation facilities, treatment cubicles, paediatric cubicles, triage facilities and a dedicated ambulance arrivals area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The South Eastern Health Trust said a new consultant-led minor injury unit will also open on Wednesday.

The current A&E at the Ulster Hospital in the Dundonald. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeThe current A&E at the Ulster Hospital in the Dundonald. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
The current A&E at the Ulster Hospital in the Dundonald. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Most Popular

It will operate seven days a week from 8am to 6pm on the site of the former emergency department at the hospital.

Dr Andrew Dobbin, clinical director of emergency medicine, said: "The new emergency department is a purpose-built space which will really benefit our patients and our staff.

"It now has at its disposal all the latest technology, which will help both diagnose and treat patients in need of emergency care."

The new emergency department is expected to be fully operational by 8am on September 6.