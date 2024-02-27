Dr Carla Devlin, Sarah Weir and event host, Pamela Ballantine launch the first ever Body Talk Live, taking place on Friday, April 19

The inaugural event, which takes place on Friday, April 19, will gather some of the UK and Ireland’s best known and respected healthcare professionals to cut through the jargon and misinformation that has been overwhelming many in recent years.

Dr Carla Devlin, owner of the multi award-winning Berkeley Aesthetics, and one of Northern Ireland’s leading NHS General Practitioners with over 17 years of experience in healthcare, has teamed up with local events company Weir Events, organisers of the annual Northern Ireland Health and Fitness Awards, to bring this unique conference to the Crowne Plaza Belfast.

The one-day conference will cover all areas of women’s health including gut health, cardiovascular health, mental wellness, fitness and much more with a range of highly informed leading medical professionals delivering on-stage talks, masterclasses, panel discussions and Q&A sessions. Attendees will be informed of practical approaches that they can take to optimise their overall health and wellbeing.

The conference will also include an exhibition showcasing a range of cutting-edge health products.

Pamela Ballantine MBE will host the conference, made up of speakers including life coach, Marcia Cassidy; gastroenterology consultant, Dr Jenny Addley; specialist gastroenterology dietitian, Noelle Power; consultant cardiologist and lead clinician for heart failure in Northern Ireland, Dr Patricia Campbell; general practitioner, Dr Eimear McLaverty; consultant gynaecologist and subspecialist urogynaecologist, Dr Patrick Campbell; podiatrist, Suzanne Hamilton; GP and British Menopause Society Menopause specialist, Dr Andrea Latimer; general practitioner and private GP, Dr Gavin Devlin; specialist pelvic health physiotherapist, Laura Forker and Hannah Shields, Northern Ireland’s first woman to climb Mount Everest.

Dr Carla Devlin says a professional event such as Body Talk Live is much needed to cut through the information overload currently facing women in Northern Ireland: “In March 2020, the phones at our GP surgeries stopped ringing, and now many women are forgoing their health because of the constant news cycle of overrun hospitals and waiting lists, which leaves a gap for the wrong information to get through to them. Body Talk Live will bring together a host of my fellow professional specialist colleagues, aiming to educate people on how to look after their wellbeing, and crucially, to inspire them to make rational health choices.”

Event co-founder and director of Weir Events, Sarah Weir added: “We are thrilled to join together with Dr Carla Devlin to introduce the first ever Body Talk Live event here in Northern Ireland, creating an open and structured environment for our guests to understand even more about their own health. M