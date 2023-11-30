The announcement follows the first audit in over 10-years into pancreatic cancer in NI which revealed an 86% increase in confirmed cases rising from 152 in 2001 to 283 in 2020

A new partnership to improve outcomes for people with pancreatic cancer in Northern Ireland has been announced today.

The Department of Health together with Pancreatic Cancer UK and local-charity NIPANC have partnered to develop a new regional care pathway for pancreatic cancer patients in Northern Ireland.

Professor Mark Taylor, expert advisor at the Department of Health, made the announcement during a research event at Queen’s University Belfast.

Professor Taylor said: “The survival rate for people with pancreatic cancer is too low. We need to continue to take action to ensure that pancreatic cancer is diagnosed as early as possible, and that patients receive the treatment and support that they require as early as possible.

“Early diagnosis is important because if the cancer can be diagnosed and treated at an early stage, before it has spread or grown too large, then survival rates for patients are significantly better.

“This partnership between the Department of Health and the two charities, Pancreatic Cancer UK and NIPANC, is a very positive move forward.”

Outlining the next steps, Professor Taylor said: “Work to implement the pathway across Northern Ireland will now be taken forward by a Clinical Reference Group. It will involve making a number of minor changes to current practice; increasing communication and awareness of the signs and symptoms of the disease and ensuring that pancreatic cancer patients across the region receive a consistent standard of care.

“While change will not happen overnight, this partnership helps us to make significant steps towards ensuring that all pancreatic cancer patients across Northern Ireland have a faster, fairer pathway throughout their diagnosis, treatment and care."

Dawn Crosby, head of nations at Pancreatic Cancer UK, explained: “Northern Ireland’s commitment to a new, improved care pathway for pancreatic cancer is a first by any UK nation and a landmark moment in the fight against this devastating disease. We are enormously proud to be partnering with NIPANC and the Department of Health. The model we have developed represents the consensus of hundreds of health professionals, patients and their loved ones from across the UK. Once rolled-out, it will give everyone diagnosed with pancreatic cancer the very best chance of survival and as much precious time as possible with those that matter most to them. Now we need to see other UK governments follow Northern Ireland’s lead in transforming their approach to meet the unique challenges posed by pancreatic cancer.”

Ivan McMinn MBE, a trustee of NIPANC and pancreatic cancer survivor, explained: “Our partnership will have a determined focus on improving outcomes for patients in Northern Ireland and beyond who face a devastating diagnosis of this disease. Last May, we released the results of the first audit in over 10-years into pancreatic cancer in NI. It showed an 86% increase in confirmed cases rising from 152 in 2001 to 283 in 2020. The findings prompted us to call for a strengthening of local pancreatic cancer services.

“This new collaboration with the Department of Health and Pancreatic Cancer UK is a major step forward in bringing about much needed change. Our research partners at the NI Cancer Registry at Queen’s University Belfast, are using the audit to carry out further award-winning research into identifying key areas for improvement across a pancreatic cancer patient’s pathway. This work, coupled with the significant medical expertise and local connections we have at NIPANC, will form part of our contribution to a collaboration that will have benefits for Northern Ireland, the wider UK and beyond. This announcement on the last day of our #TimeMatters awareness raising campaign during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month is very welcome news.”

Pancreatic cancer survivor Tom Hawthorne from Lisburn welcomed the new partnership, adding: “This is really welcome news. When it comes to pancreatic cancer, time matters - early diagnosis is so important.