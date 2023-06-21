Louis Gilliland (aged 9), Ms. Eibhlin McLoone, Consultant Paediatric Ophthalmologist in Belfast Trust and Dr Terry Cross OBE.

Eibhlin McLoone, consultant paediatric ophthalmologist in Belfast Trust, said: “The Optos Silverstone is the most powerful and advanced tool available to image the retina. It is the first machine of its kind available in Northern Ireland, thanks to Dr Terry Cross OBE’s generous donation. The machine has benefitted premature babies who require careful monitoring in the first months of life, as well as children at risk of eye tumours and management of children with complex needs, autism or ADHD.

“The imaging facilitated by the machine has led to prompt diagnosis for paediatric patients of potentially sight-threatening eye disease without having to resort to examination of these patients under anaesthesia. It has also enabled the Belfast Paediatric Eye team to seek expert advice from Great Ormond Street Hospital. To date, around 20 children have benefitted from this telemedicine approach; in the past these children and their families would have needed to travel for an opinion from our colleagues in England.”

NI woman Emma Pollock’s sons both have a condition, which affects their vision. Having access to the scanner as part of their care at the Children’s Eye Unit has been crucial in helping protect their sight.

Fr Gary Donegan, Rev Dr Stanley Gamble, Kevin Whelan (ForSight NI) and Dr Terry Cross OBE.

Emma said: “We knew from a very young age that Louis and Leo would need to be monitored closely throughout their lives. In January, Louis was offered a detailed exam of the back of the eyes, which revealed retinal problems. This could have otherwise been missed, as the technology was not previously available here in Northern Ireland. Within a few weeks, Louis was offered a preventative operation to ensure that his sight will be protected. Leo has also now availed of an assessment using this wonderful new machine and will receive surgery.”

Chris White, ceo at ForSight, said: “As a relatively new charity, we are delighted to be involved in this donation as our mission is to empower and support people living with sight loss through the funds raised in our chain of charity shops. Having access to pioneering equipment is central to this as it aids early diagnosis and informs treatment plans.”

Dr Terry Cross OBE, chairman of Biopax Ltd. and patron of the David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation, said: “I am a firm advocate of early intervention and prevention when it comes to health matters. I believe such an approach delivers better outcomes right across the spectrum, whether it relates to eye checks or cancer checks.

