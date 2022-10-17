Belfast City Council has introduced a menopause policy

It follows a motion adopted by councillors earlier this year for Council to work with organisations to ensure employees are ‘menopause aware’ and have an understanding of the support which should be made available to those experiencing symptoms.

Welcoming the new policy, Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Michelle Kelly – who proposed the motion – said the Council’s work on the issue demonstrated its commitment to supporting staff.

“I’m very proud that the organisation I represent is recognising the impact menopause and perimenopause has on its employees, and that we are providing practical help to those members of staff affected by symptoms,” said Councillor Kelly.

“This policy is all about breaking the stigma that exists around the menopause and ensuring that there is increased awareness among staff and managers, so that anyone experiencing symptoms feels supported and able to give their best in the workplace.”The Council said the information and guidance contained in the new policy is also relevant to colleagues of employees experiencing perimenopause or menopause, as it will enable an understanding of the symptoms, as well as workplace adjustments made to help ease them.

Menopause and perimenopause can cause symptoms like anxiety, mood swings, brain fog, hot flushes and irregular periods. These symptoms can start years before a woman’s periods stop and carry on afterwards.