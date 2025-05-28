A landmark new cancer support facility will today open its doors in Fermanagh marking the start of a major transformation in how cancer care is delivered across Northern Ireland

The new Regional Therapeutic Cancer Support Centre, operated by Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, is the first of five regional centres aimed at providing specialist care and support closer to home.

Located on Enniskillen’s High Street, the centre could benefit up to 16,000 people living with cancer in the Western Trust area.

The facility will provide a wide range of free services, including counselling, family support, breast cancer bra and swimwear fitting, health promotion activities, and a patient driving service for those unable to travel independently. The team will be led by experienced nurses offering expert advice and emotional support to people living with cancer, as well as their families and carers.

The opening of the Enniskillen centre marks the beginning of a new decentralised strategy by Cancer Focus NI, which has been delivering cancer support and health improvement programmes for over 50 years.

The £750,000 project was funded by a combination of the charity’s fundraising efforts and a £418,624 grant from the Department of Health’s Cancer Charities Support Fund.

“We wanted to create a sanctuary on the High Street for people impacted by cancer—an oasis where they feel welcomed and understood,” said Richard Spratt, CEO of Cancer Focus NI.

“This is the start of a new era in cancer support, with Enniskillen leading the way. Our goal is to bring vital services into communities, reducing the burden on patients and families.”

He added: “The Centre will be an important point of direct local access to our fantastic team and services. As a charity, we’re thrilled with the local support we’ve received from the local community in Fermanagh so far to make our vision a reality.”

The centre will cost approximately £1,000 per day to run, and the charity has outlined plans to invest a further £7 million over the next 20 years. A full programme of services will begin on Thursday, May 29, including the launch of a new Western Trust Prostate Support Group.

Enniskillen-born actor and author Ciaran McMenamin, best known for his role in BBC’s Hope Street, has backed the new centre.

Speaking ahead of the opening, he paid tribute to his late mother, Anne, a district nurse and cancer support advocate who passed away in 2023.

“Mum would be thrilled to see this centre opening in Enniskillen today,” he said.

"Throughout her professional life as a district nurse, she cared for many cancer patients in our community. In retirement she helped develop, then run the palliative transport services for Fermanagh. So, to see Cancer focus NI promoting the patient driving service is brilliant and volunteers will remain a key part of this service.

"To have somewhere on the high street where people can walk in and receive the specific care, support and attention that Cancer Focus NI can offer from here now, is remarkable. My mother would be over the moon."

Local bowel cancer survivor Betty Fisher also praised the initiative: “One unexpected blessing of going through cancer is that you become part of what I call the “cancer family.” It’s a group you’d never volunteer to join, but once you’re in, the connections are deep and really important.

That “family” - other people who’ve walked the same road - plays such a big part in recovery. I truly believe this new Centre will give our cancer family in Fermanagh a home where we can gather.”

With plans already underway for similar centres in Londonderry and the Greater Belfast area, Cancer Focus NI is paving the way for a more accessible and compassionate approach to cancer care across the region.

Richard Spratt explained: “Enniskillen is the first of five locations being developed as we move to bring our vital support services out to all parts of Northern Ireland. Every day, 37 local people are diagnosed with cancer with six of these cases each day coming from the Western Trust.

“As the number of people living with cancer increases, the right support at the right time becomes even more important. A big part of this is looking after people in their own community and minimising the need for long journeys, particularly at a time when they may be feeling exhausted or overwhelmed.