Victoria Shields of The Skin Health Clinic in Newry

The Skin Health Clinic is the only one of its kind in Northern Ireland and was originally founded by Victoria Shields in 2017 when she offered the bespoke services in the beauty salon that she owned and operated for 15 years.

Victoria’s passion for skincare came from having her own personal concerns of sensitivity and chronic dryness. In her beauty salon, she found the traditional ‘one size fits all’ facials did not work for her or her clients who suffered from skin complaints.

Out of frustration for wanting to achieve the desired results, for herself and her clients, she carried out extensive research to find a customised solution for personal skin concerns. She then trained as a skin specialist and now specialises in Corneotherapy which is a remedial skin treatment methodology with the core principle being the repair and maintenance of the skin barrier defence systems.

Following a huge demand for the bespoke and customised skin treatments and products over the last five years, Victoria sold her beauty salon last year to concentrate on a skin only service.

The new clinic, located on Lower Catherine Street in Newry, offers three spacious treatment rooms, a consultation space and a large retail area. A wide range of services are offered including bespoke skin treatments; LED light therapy; thread vein removal; blemish & skin tag removal and lift & sculpt, a non-surgical face lift.

Victoria said: “I have been helping clients with their skin complaints for almost 20 years now. Previously, this was a service offered within my beauty salon, but over the last two years in particular, we have really focused on developing this area of The Skin Health Clinic.

“Skin is my passion and I have grown a highly experienced team of skin specialists and we all share one common goal – to help our clients enjoy clearer skin and restore confidence. The service we offer at The Skin Health Clinic is unique, in reality, no two skins are the same and all skin challenges need a personalised approach – and this is what we offer.