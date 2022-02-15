New specialist trauma service for Troubles victims

Victims and Survivors Service (VSS) chief executive Margaret Bateson.

The care provided by the Regional Trauma Network (RTN) will cover a range of emotional and mental health needs, such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, for victims and survivors of the Troubles.

Mr Swann said: “There has been much debate over a number of years as to the detail of such services however I am clear in my vision and direction and am delighted to announce today that a regional network will be available for the citizens of Northern Ireland.”

There will be a phased approach, with Phase One focussing on evaluating the needs of victims and survivors, with the lessons learned during that process helping inform the roll out of Phase Two in due course.

Mr Swann added: “In the coming months, my officials will work with the HSCB, HSC Trusts and the Victims and Survivors Service and its community partners to co-design the new service, including referral pathways and overarching governance arrangements, with a view to commencing Phase One in autumn 2022.

“When fully implemented the Regional Trauma Network will have a significant positive impact on the mental health of the whole population of Northern Ireland.

“It will provide high quality and responsive services for those that have been affected by psychological trauma.”

Margaret Bateson of the Victims and Survivors service (VSS) said: “The Regional Trauma Network presents a real opportunity to establish dedicated and specialist pathways and psychological care for victims and survivors across Northern Ireland.

“We look forward to adopting a partnership approach across community, voluntary and statutory services to ensure services provided focus on improving the health and wellbeing of victims and survivors.”

The RTN will receive annual funding of almost £3.4m.

SEFF’s director of services Kenny Donaldson said: “As one of the community partners SEFF welcomes this development.

“We have campaigned robustly over the last number of years for the introduction of the Regional Trauma Network with protected status for victims and survivors over a prolonged initial pilot phase – the health minister has listened and he has delivered for victims and survivors of the Troubles, and in time the broader population.

“We have short-changed the mental health needs of victims and survivors for too long, collectively we needed to come together; statutory and community in a spirit of genuine collaboration to develop a framework which would begin to address the complexity of mental health issues faced by those who have been subjected to ‘Troubles related’ trauma.

“We need appropriate investment in psychology and psychiatric services, we need a system that is adaptive and which is genuinely victim/survivor focused.”

Mr Donaldson added: “SEFF will work with others to ensure that the service provided is truly transformative and that it empowers those who have been struggling to regain control and enjoy a quality of life, as opposed to being consigned to a mere existence”.

