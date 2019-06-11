New Stephen Nolan weight loss photos are 'absolutely amazing' - B.B.C. broadcaster celebrates with a piggyback out of the studio

New photos documenting the weight loss of popular Northern Ireland broadcaster and presenter, Stephen Nolan, have been described by some who know him as "absolutely amazing".

The 45 year-old Belfast born radio broadcaster weighed more than 22 stone back in November 2019.

As a result of hard graft, determination, eating healthy food and exercising, Nolan has managed to lose more than eight stone since he began his weight loss journey four months ago.

On sharing the most recent set of before and after weigh loss photographs on Twitter, Nolan received praise from fellow Northern Ireland television presenter, Eamonn Holmes, who said "proud of you mate".

RTE TV and radio broadcast journalist, Miriam O'Callaghan, congratulated Nolan on his slimmer and much healthier looking self.

"That’s an absolutely amazing achievement Stephen - huge congrats," she said.

A recent photo of Stephen Nolan (left) and a photograph of how he looked seven months. (Photos: StephenNolan via Twitter)

Nolan is now aiming to weigh less than 14 stone when he lands in Los Angeles in three weeks time for a holiday.

"I'll be able to do a lot more in the U.S.A. this time, compared to last year," he rejoiced.

Nolan also has more than his weight-loss to be proud of because he said he received news that 'The Nolan Show', which is broadcast on B.B.C. Radio Ulster, was named the most listened to radio programme in Northern Ireland for the 15th consecutive year.

The good news was of such excitement to Nolan that he had to be "escorted" from the studio by friend and fellow broadcaster, Vinny Hurrell.

"My wee mate @vinnybelfast giving me a piggy to celebrate our huge listening figures," Tweeted Nolan.

"Thanks for making us the most listened to radio show in NI for the past 15 years in a row.

"BBC presenter escorted from the studio," joked Nolan.

"Rule number 1 of the Nolan Show. The presenter must be pampered at all times. Nolan. Weekdays at 9am. The Biggest Show in the Country," he added.