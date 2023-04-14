Young adults are struggling with their mental health with 95 per cent feeling anxious in the last 12 months and over a fifth (21 per cent) experiencing these feelings all the time.

Almost half of young adults (46 per cent) have felt low often or all the time over this time period.

Despite support services being readily available, more than one in 20 young people said that they feel uncomfortable discussing their mental health with anyone. Meanwhile ten per cent of 18-year-olds are not willing to speak about the topic at all.

Young people (aged 18 to 24) are a demographic that particularly struggle with their mental health - many turn to music for escapism and look up to musical artists like Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi

Young people are experiencing a sense of dislocation, with almost three quarters (70 per cent) of young adults feeling lonely even when around peers, friends, classmates, work colleagues.

They also have less energy than they did previously, 83 per cent said in regard to how they have felt over the last 12 months.

When they do need a mental lift, 59 per cent of young adults turn to music to improve their mood and for a quarter (25 per cent) of this generation it makes them feel less lonely.

Almost two thirds (65 per cent) of young adults say musicians are a force for good in opening discussions about mental health, with Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi seen as inspirations.

Music can be a vital outlet, as half (50 per cent) of young people experiencing poor mental health find it difficult discussing this with others.

The survey was carried out by Opinium across 2,000 18-24 year olds.

To highlight the link between music and a positive uplift in mood, Direct Line and Mind have worked with mental health advocate and London-based rapper Marc Jones, who has over five million music streams, to produce a new track, Day by Day, which encourages young people to be open about their mental health.

It is free to download across all major streaming platforms for the month of April.

The track, developed by Jones, 30, is an inspirational track to encourage young people to love themselves and to highlight there are support networks when they are struggling.

The track is produced by London-based producer, RP9, whose notable collaborations include Ed Sheeran and Big Narstie.

Stephen Buckley, head of information at mental health charity Mind said: “We are deeply concerned by the findings of this research – the fact that only 10% of young adults love themselves highlights the urgent need for support and resources to help this young generation navigate the complex challenges they face.

“We are excited to be part of the efforts of Direct Line and Marc Jones in producing the track ‘Day by Day’ to encourage young people to open up about their mental health and seek the necessary support when needed.”

The track Day By Day is available to stream on all major streaming platforms. Please find it on Spotify here.