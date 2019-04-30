New venue at Music Yard for Larne dementia choir

Larne’s dementia choir will meet at a new venue from next week.

Funding will enable the choir to come together at The Music Yard, on Wednesday afternoons, from May 8, from 2.00 pm until 3.00 pm, for singing and friendship.

A fresh round of funding from the Northern Health and Social Care Trust and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has enabled the “This is Me” choir to continue.

Dementia Champion Ald. Gerardine Mulvenna said: “I am just absolutely delighted to have secured more funding for ‘This is me’ choir. It really gives me so much joy when you see how the power of music and singing has such a positive impact on those who have dementia.

“It just unlocks their world, they become alive and are so happy singing away. It is also a fantastic social occasion and a lot of the members have become good friends.

“It is also a great help for their families, friends and carers.

“Whilst it is a dementia friendly choir, anyone can come along. It’s a lot of fun, joy and laughter and not to be missed.”