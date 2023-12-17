NHS hit by more strikes as BSO workers in Belfast and Lisburn take action for five days

​Warehouse workers involved in supplying goods to Northern Irish hospitals are to go on strike in one of the busiest weeks of the year for the health service.

Workers at NHS BSO warehouses in Belfast and Lisburn are striking from Monday for five days

​Fifty Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance (Nipsa) workers in the health social care business services organisation (BSO) stores in Belfast and Lisburn will begin a week-long strike on Monday.

Nipsa said BSO warehouses provide essential services to hospitals and communities including the provision of equipment to allow the release of patients from hospital beds and into the community, food for hospital and community meals, clinical equipment, admin supplies and housekeeping supplies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three-quarters of the workers engaging in the strike are paid £10.92 or below per hour.

Nipsa deputy general secretary Patrick Mulholland said: “These workers have had enough. We recognise that this action will be extremely disruptive but it is absolutely essential that we take a stand.

“There is a real and growing concern that health service pay and staffing has been pushed down the political agenda.

“Our members are determined to send a clear message that we will not accept becoming a causality in the NI political talks. The secretary of state must commit to funding an immediate inflation-busting pay rise for all health workers.