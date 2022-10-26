Catriona Adams and her son Caoimhin pictured with Michael McDonnell, Choice Group Chief Executive outside their new bespoke home. Catriona and her family moved into their new home in July this year, a property that will make a significant difference particularly to her youngest son Caoimhin who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, chronic lung disease, severe autism and Encephalopathy.

Catriona and her four children moved into their new home last month, a property that will make a significant difference particularly to her youngest son, seven-year-old Caoimhin who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, chronic lung disease, severe autism and Encephalopathy.

Catriona and her family had been in private rented accommodation for 11 years, a property that was unsuitable for the complex needs of their family, with Catriona and her youngest son having to sleep in the living room of the property.

Following an assessment of the family’s living arrangements and engagement with the Housing Executive and Choice, it was clear that an adapted bungalow was needed for the family.

This lead to a transfer agreement between Choice and the Housing Executive for Old Mill Drive, Newtownabbey in 2019 and the association appointed lead contractor Hugh J O’Boyle to develop the tailored property, which was allocated to the Adams family.

Work began on site at the end of March 2021 and the property was completed 15 months later in July 2022 at an investment of £360K.

Talking about their new home, Catriona said: “The independence that our new home has given Caoimhin has already made a world of difference. Previously to get my son in and out of the house it took two of us to carry him up the stairs and dismantling the wheelchair in the process. Now he is able to move about the house in his own wheelchair.

“Medical equipment storage and ease of access for paramedics is another key element of our new home, knowing that if Caoimhin or my other son Aidan who suffers from severe epilepsy needs urgent medical assistance there are no obstacles to them getting this is a load off my mind”.

Michael McDonnell, group chief executive at Choice added: “When we acquired the land back in 2019, we were keen to ensure that the property we developed would not only stand the test of time in terms of efficiency and sustainability but that the property would be a home that could cater for a wide range of unique needs for the Adams family .

“After consulting with Catriona and her family it was clear that the new bungalow would make their lives more manageable and would give them all, particularly Caoimhin a quality of living that will support his needs as he grows up”.

Catriona added: “My family have now settled into our new home and our neighbours have been very welcoming – there is a real sense of home which we have never had before. Caoimhin has settled in very well and he is communicating with his siblings better which is great!”.